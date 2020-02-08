Advertisement

A group of high-level conservatives have written to Tory MPs expressing concern over the government’s decision to allow Chinese technology giant Huawei to play a role in building the UK’s 5G network.

Iain Duncan Smith, one of the four cabinet ministers who wrote the letter, said there were cross-party concerns about the issue.

The letter from Duncan Smith and others, including Owen Paterson, David Davis and Damian Green, states that some MPs are working to find a better solution to the 5G problem. The Senior Tories want high-risk providers to be excluded immediately or to run out of time.

The letter said: “We want to ensure that only trusted providers are included as prime contractors in our critical national infrastructure. Trustworthy providers would be companies from countries with fair market competition, the rule of law, respect for human rights, data protection and authorities without coercive measures. “

Duncan Smith, who spoke on the BBC’s “Today” show on Saturday, said the UK was at risk of isolating itself if it pushed ahead with plans to continue working with Huawei. Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA are against it.

He told the program: “The Foreign Minister said on the mailbox that China is seen in these matters as an attacker who is constantly attacking our systems alongside Russia. They claim that Russia is an attacker and that they have nothing to do with Russian technology – then the same principle must apply to China. “

The British government announced that Huawei may be involved in the construction of peripheral parts of the 5G and full fiber network, although the company is classified as a high-risk provider. A new legal framework is also being introduced to ensure that the Chinese company’s share of the 5G market is no more than 35% – and can be reduced over time.

In response, Duncan Smith said, “I think we need to get the government to get Huawei’s stake down to 0% instead of 35%.”

He said there was much concern about government plans. “There is real concern about the floor of the house,” he said.

“We no longer have any friends out there on the subject. Australia I was told that he talked to the Secretary of State about this decision when he went out. New Zealand is against, Canada is against, America is against. The” five eyes “are all on the other hand.

“The truth is security, and protecting Britain is a top priority for any government.”

The intervention comes when U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced Boris Johnson’s decision to allow Huawei a limited role in the introduction of 5G, which could jeopardize a post-Brexit trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Pence told CNBC: “The US is very disappointed that the UK has chosen Huawei.

“We are deeply disappointed … When I met Prime Minister Johnson in September, following instructions from the President, I told him that the moment the United Kingdom leaves Brexit we are ready to have one with the United Kingdom To negotiate a free trade agreement. “

When asked whether the decision could prove a deal breaker, he said, “We will see. However, we do not believe that Huawei’s technology use of the resources is in accordance with the security or privacy concerns of the United Kingdom and the United States States stands, and it remains a real problem between our two countries. “

The comments came after it was reported that Donald Trump had beaten Johnson with “apoplectic” anger during a phone call about the 5G move.

