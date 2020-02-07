Advertisement

Oh how have times changed. One of the most popular liberal tech writers has complained that the Republican social media strategy changed the game in the Trump era.

Kara Swisher, co-founder of Recode and contributor to the New York Times, wrote a comment for the New York Times entitled “Sorry, Republicans Rule the Internet”. “

In particular, the play lamented how Democrats are involved in their own technical controversy over the Acronym / Shadow app and the Iowa Democratic Presidential Meeting. The once famous technology-loving democratic voting machine “looks more like my octagonal mother when her New York Post app doesn’t load properly than a political party looking to the future,” said Swisher.

Swisher responded to critics alleged that the Iowa Democratic Presidency was manipulated by a technology company that had ties to former South Bend Mayor Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, and the political establishment. She suggested the following about such allegations:

“There were the conspiracy twins – also known as Trump’s sons Eric and Don Jr. – along with Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, who launched a number of unsubstantiated rumors of manipulated results. And bots, so many bots that turn social media engagement into engagement. And, of course, there was also the possibility of hacker attacks and possible foreign influences that have an effect on our elections like a Putin stink bomb. “

It sparked the idea that the Democratic Party was more tech-savvy and claimed that it “got to the bottom of a stubborn myth: that the Democrats somehow intuitively used the whole app-tactical, AI-centered, who-has-who-who- VR headset future better than the Republicans. “

She claimed that Silicon Valley was not itself liberal, but “in fact, more of a libertarian nature, with a strong propensity for an unusual combination of life and life of social manners and not regulating my innovation or taxing me.” “

She also complimented the conservative movement, which could be seen as the backbone, and claimed that “the right was smarter than its rivals to use the ever-changing technology to influence a large number of people with targeted messages.”

How does Swisher describe the tech savvy? She described it unflatteringly, but with some astonishment: “People like [Trump campaign manager] Mr. Parscale, whose tactic is to use the entire arsenal of weapons, the company like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter in the most creative and sometimes shameful of At the moment, while the Democratic Party was putting out fires in its own ranks, she was observing for those on the right side of the aisle: “Being the best tech arsonist is what matters.”