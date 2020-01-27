Top Tech Journo chides GOP on impeachment, Tattles on Trump to Twitter CEO

Advertisement

One of the biggest Internet technology journalists attempted to label one of Trump’s tweets as potentially “problematic” and also criticized the GOP if charged.

Recode co-founder and New York Times contributor Kara Swisher is known for being overtly liberal, and her recent tirades are far from the measured verbiage one would expect from a tech writer. On January 27, she hinted in a tweet via Twitter that President Trump had issued a threat and called Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to observe it for himself: “Oh @jack for your list. The separate comma “again” seems potentially problematic. I’m just saying! “

It was in response to Trump’s tweet that “Shifty Adam Schiff is a WRONG POLICY, and probably a very sick man. He has not yet paid the price for what he did to our country! “

It looks like Swisher is suggesting that Trump’s tweet is a threat that could be viewed as a violation of Twitter rules. Twitter does not allow the publication of threats of violence on its platform.

Twitter, however, allows leaders, including politicians, with “disproportionate influence” to remain on the platform despite controversial claims. Vox specifically addressed rule exemptions for political leaders in his article “Twitter will not censor Trump’s abusive tweets, but it will make them harder to find.”

Swisher also tweeted an image of a panel with a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr .: “Seeing is not always believing,” and she tweeted, “It seems like an appropriate way to describe how the GOP is doing. to pretend not to see corruption and crime right in front of them. (Answer: voluntary blindness.): Nytimes.com/2020/01/26/us / … “

More recently, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tweeted on January 27 the following:

“If there is a desire and a decision of the Senate to call Democratic witnesses, then at least the Senate should allow President @realDonaldTrump to call any relevant witnesses he has asked for.”

Swisher replied in a tweet:

“These are not Democratic witnesses, girlfriend, they are all people that Trump hired and who were deeply rooted in this mess and who saw everything. But keep blowing and blowing on your strange little subaphone of lies. “

