Top hopefuls Buttigieg, Sanders in a democratic debate under fire

MANCHESTER, USA – White House hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, who compete in the run-up to the next primary democratic competition, are under attack in November by rivals who want to challenge Donald Trump.

Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who was fresh on the national stage at 38, defended himself against allegations of inexperience and, during an excavation in Sanders, urged the Americans to appoint a candidate who was “the policy of the USA will leave “past in the past. “

The 78-year-old left Sanders, who saw the moderate Buttiegieg as his possible main opponent, aimed his own shots at his much younger rival in the Manchester, New Hampshire debate, and threw him out as a candidate for Wall Street.

“I don’t have 40 billionaires, Pete, who are contributing to my campaign,” said Sanders.

Buttigieg and Sanders are ahead of Iowa’s chaotic turmoil earlier this week, hoping to renew performance in New Hampshire on Tuesday as the Democratic Party tries to find a challenger for Trump in November. (READ: Sanders claims victory arranged as a review of the Iowa results)

But Sanders, an experienced senator who called for a “political revolution,” was in the firing line of several rivals, including former vice president and colleague Joe Biden, who described his policies as too radical to unite the Americans.

The 77-year-old Biden, who struggled to keep his hopes for the White House alive after occupying troubling fourth place in Iowa, insisted that liberal measures like Sanders’ flagship universal health care plan were too divisive , expensive and difficult to get through Congress.

“How much will it cost?” Biden asked about Sanders Medicare for All bill, which the project was estimated to cost in the tens of trillions of dollars.

“Who do you think will make it” in Congress?

Biden acted more aggressively than in previous shows, taking the opportunity to argue that today’s global tensions require an experienced statesman to lead the nation out of a dark time.

Despite the setback in Iowa, he made it clear that he still sees himself as the best candidate for a centrist challenge against Republican Trump, who survived impeachment proceedings this week that had little impact on his election support.

A year ago, Buttigieg was an unknown citizen. He ran an ambitious campaign that resonated with voters who appreciate his articulated political statements.

But rivals like Senator Amy Klobuchar argued that Buttigieg was an untested newcomer to the world stage.

“We have a newcomer to the White House and see where he took us,” she said in a joke about Buttigieg and Trump.

Buttigieg uses his experience as a military veteran to describe himself as a credible commander-in-chief.

And he cited his central argument for the generation change as the best way to pass the national exams.

“The greatest risk we could take in such a time would be to face the fundamentally new challenge by trying to use the familiar,” said Buttigieg.

“Trump’s worst nightmare”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and billionaire activist Tom Steyer were also on stage in New Hampshire.

Klobuchar, a Minnesota pragmatist, showed an impressive performance when she expressed her rejection of Sanders and Warren and argued that her liberal plans would only split voters.

“In truth, Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is a candidate that gets people in from the middle,” she said.

While asserting himself, Biden admitted that he was fighting hard in the first two electoral states.

“I have had success in Iowa and I will probably bring it here,” he said, in obvious recognition that Sanders New Hampshire, which borders his home state of Vermont, will win.

Democratic tensions eased as the party struggled to decide whether to take gradual steps or take a more radical turn, as the self-proclaimed democratic socialist Sanders suggests.

At one point, candidates were asked if they would be concerned if a democratic socialist won the nomination. Klobuchar and others raised their hands.

When the seven debates met, another candidate appeared in the background.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has chosen to ignore the early nomination competitions and has spent a lot on advertising in hopes of causing a stir on March 3, “Super Tuesday,” when 14 states vote.

Warren, who calls for an end to “corruption” in Washington, has fought against Bloomberg – but also against Buttigieg – who collected large sums of wealthy donors.

“I don’t think anyone should be able to qualify for a nomination or presidency,” she said.

“I don’t think a billionaire should be able to do that, and I don’t think people who use billionaires to fund their campaigns should be able to do that.”

In New Hampshire, candidates will travel to Nevada on February 22, South Carolina on February 29, and then to Super Tuesday. – Rappler.com