Top 5 popular wines to enjoy in the departing winter month

If you are not a wine lover, you have to wonder if winter wines are even something. Although they may not come with a “winter wine” tag, people are sure to have a glass of some selected in cold weather. However, that does not mean that you cannot drink them during other seasons, it means that it makes more sense to drink them when the atmosphere is cold. These wines have a distinct taste, different tones and a unique profile. That means that once you feel the season change to winter, you buy bottles of winter wines and have an incredible time by the fireplace. The list of top 5 trending wines for winter seasons includes:

Riesling

Riesling is one of the best winter wines with great flavors and perfect aromas. The wine is famous for its dryness and acidity. It is also known for its good combination with a versatile range of delicacies. It is the type of wine that you will enjoy in your living room in the winter seasons.

The excellent aromas make you crave more and the taste makes you feel fantastic. The vino has a citrus, pear and peach palettes, with a hint of apple. On the tones it has excellent peach and pear aromas. You can also feel the intense floral undertones with a little honey. That makes it a perfect wine with a rich taste for everyone who wants to keep the cold away.

Sauvignon Blanc

Everyone knows that Sauvignon Blanc is the best wine in the world. The vino is royal, which is sufficient to indicate that it has promising features. The wine has an average alcohol content and robust flavors and aroma. If you want to make cold winter evenings hot, choose this wine.

The wine has vanilla, Asian pear and passion fruit flavors that are associated with winters. The hints of lemongrass, gooseberry and celery bring freshness to your taste buds. The soft taste in Sauvignon Blanc is something that people like to enjoy with their stews and roasted meat.

Sparkling wine

While we can store sparkling wines or champagnes to open on large occasions; let’s not undermine how good they are to drink in the winter. Many people prefer a Jack Daniels whiskey for the season, but Champagnes are something you shouldn’t miss.

The light yet vibrant champagnes provide a great experience with an extensive winter-night dinner. What makes champagnes so trendy in winter are the festivals that accompany this season and in which you are called upon to make a bottle of it. Champagnes with a hint of honey are something that you should definitely try, because it brings the warmth of the taste to your taste buds, making you want more of it.

Chardonnay

Forget the wines you only drink to pass the time and watch the winter melt away. Chardonnay offers a more impressive experience. It is not only elegant but also tasteful with a smooth finish. It is the type of drink that you must have in your home bar if you want to make your winter season unforgettable.

The taste profile of Chardonnay is fantastic. The wine has a medium acidity and deep fruity flavors. The less ripe chardonnay comes with lemon and green apple flavors. The ripe ones on the other hand have a pineapple flavor and a mango and guava flavor. More importantly, Chardonnay displays hints of warm flavors of roasted or caramelized sugar along with vanilla making it perfect for cold weather.

Burja Zelen

There is no better way to enjoy fresh and fresh wine in the winter than with a glass of Burja Zelen. The white wine has a lime green hue because of the unfiltered grapes. That happens when the grapes stay in the wine for some time. The wine comes from the Vipava valley in Slovenia. The great flavors will certainly brighten up your winters.

On the nose, the wine has floral scents and green scents. On the palate, expect flavors of grapefruit, apple and lemon. You can also feel a hint of lime, giving it a slight savory taste. If you want to combine it with food, it fits well with shellfish, making it the best among the most valuable winter wines. All you have to do is enjoy the taste while shaking off the cold nights.

These wines have excellent flavor profiles and fantastic aromas that are designed to keep you warm during the winter season. Some, such as Sauvignon Blanc, have an excellent taste and an amazing finish that makes them irresistible. So, when you choose Slovenian vinos to enjoy during the winter season, don’t forget to include some of the wines listed above.