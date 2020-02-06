Top 13 packaging hacks from professional movers

Advertisement

This article is devoted to a very important topic about how you can have a super organized smooth movement. Everyone knows that moving can be stressful and sometimes a little or maybe a little chaotic. We have helped thousands of families operate locally, over long distances and internationally, especially from NYC and New Jersey.

Believe us, moving can be difficult, but we are there to make you safe, affordable and efficient! So let’s tell you from our experience that the better organized and prepared you are – the better your move will be. We are open to share the most useful and useful tips with you. One of the most obvious things is that you should start packing as soon as possible and you will thank yourself later.

13 best tips and tricks, directly from our expert in exercise:

# 1 Tip: Purge, purge and purge a little more. We cannot emphasize this enough, but the more staff you lose – the less money it will cost you to move. Start the purification process as quickly as possible and be ruthless with things you don’t need or use. Donate or sell. To tell you the truth, you won’t regret it.

# 2 Tip: go room by room. It is imperative that you not only understand, but also how the packing is done and how much time you have.

# 3 Tip: pack heavy things in smaller boxes and lighter things in larger boxes to make it easier to carry.

# 4 Tip: Even if you hire movers, make sure you invest in the right supplies. For example, you better use wrapping paper instead of a bubble wrap for glass. Overestimate how many supplies you need.

# 5 Tip: Proper equipment that helps with moving heavy things such as a refrigerator. Don’t underestimate the advantage of using sliders not only to move furniture. Invest in some equipment that will help make your relocation process easier.

# 6 Tip: measure everything. If you are lucky enough to know where you are going, make sure that your favorite furniture and household appliances fit in the doorway. Take a measuring tape with you and check carefully.

# 7 Tip: separate the things you need until the last minute. Place these things in special cabinets or drawers (for example in the bathroom) and mark them as “don’t touch”.

# 8 Tip: specify what you need to bring and which thing you cannot move at all. Take your valuables and important documents such as security cards or passport with you. Make sure you pack that suitcase before your moving helpers come to your house to pack. Also mark it with a comment “don’t touch” so that they know. There are some items that you may not take with you, these are: some cleaning products, flammable or dangerous during spilling Contact the movers, sell, give away and finish in advance.

# 9 Tip: Crete is an essential box. Pack a separate weekend bag with important items that you need and do not place it in a moving truck. The items you choose are clothing for a few days, plus toiletries for you and your family members; personal hygiene products; important documents; laptops and mobile phones; expensive jewelry and etc.

# 10 Tip: Labeling. Label with which room it comes to which room it goes. If you have 4 bedrooms, label “1,2,3,4 bedroom” to prevent a mashup. You can also use different color bands. Also mark what is in the box. It is much easier to find the necessary between 20 equal subjects.

# 11 Tip: make a ‘parts box’ for each room. Put various cables, remote controls, screws of furniture such as bed frames in a bag and place everything in a parts box. That is why it is called the parts box. It is a real lifesaver when it is time to start assembling.

# 12 Tip: take photos of everything. Search for a few minutes and take photos of TV connections, electronics, serial numbers, and expensive items.

# 13 Tip: defrost. Empty any gadget that contains water. Make sure you give them time to defrost, drain and dry the water. You can also add some coffee beans to prevent an unpleasant odor.