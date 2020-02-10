Top 12 Tweets about the fake brown of Donald Trump

Advertisement

The color and hair of Donald Trump have been the subject of many columns over the years. He is not shy for the camera and as president he is around the clock.

But a new photo of his tan lines has put Twitter in a meltdown. Here are some of the best responses to the photo …

1.

pic.twitter.com/WLduTBoFJc

– Sarah Dempster (@ Dempster2000) February 8, 2020

2.

Trudeau did not get into trouble for this photo.twitter.com/v6QfCrL9vZ

– Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) 8 February 2020

3.

His face looks like it was photoshopped on a hamster by the hamster pic.twitter.com/wSsP7uR90C

– James Felton (@JimMFelton) 8 February 2020

4.

False shades? pic.twitter.com/EP0MTuxk3i

– Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) 8 February 2020

5.

All perfectly normal. Nothing to see here. Please continue. pic.twitter.com/HFJ9Ie2MZj

– James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) February 8, 2020

6.

#Trump #Ronseal pic.twitter.com/dx4pMcmDnU

– HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) 8 February 2020

7.

I at the MAC desk when the assistant is busy pic.twitter.com/LVK6lP4gw7

– Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) February 8, 2020

8.

It looks like Tupperware after you have stored spaghetti and meatballs in it.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FhcqejS0lM

– CarpeDiem89 (@ Carpediem4989) February 8, 2020

9.

pic.twitter.com/U7kHOe89IK

– Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) February 8, 2020

10.

Maybe he was born with it … pic.twitter.com/1fROhVe2Jl

– egkidwell (@egkidwell) 8 February 2020

11.

Trump is 74 years old. Remove the hairpiece and the spray tan. This is probably how he looks. I try not to laugh at Trump. Just an observation after some Photoshop manipulation. pic.twitter.com/CpvfpLw2jl

– George Cee (@MrGeorgeCee) 8 February 2020

12.

someone has removed the terrible fake brown from trump in photoshop and all i see is judi dench in cats pic.twitter.com/VoV9933gbj

– Princess Carolyn (@carolynmaeee) 8 February 2020

The post Top 12 Tweets about the fake brown from Donald Trump first appeared on The London Economic.