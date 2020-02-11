Advertisement

Last month the new dance trio Too Free announced with the singers Awad Bilal, Don Godwin and Merchandise’s Carson that their debut “Love In High Demand” will be released soon via the label “Priests’ Sister Polygon”. In the meantime, they have shared a number of singles, first “ATM” and then the album “No Fun”. And today they are back with another “Elastic”.

“Elastic” is an attempt to define these intangible spaces between seduction and letting go of inhibitions, “Bilal said of the new single.” Unlearning generations of conditioning to explore the different types of love that we can feel without stigma or fear . “

So far, every Too Free song has helped to sketch their sound – always danceable and full of bright, vertiginous synthesizers, but also with something dark on the edge, something that you have to deal with. Bilal’s vocals in particular give the songs several levels. he can draw melodies sensually or long for this kind of longing. “Elastic” is no different, sometimes the popiest of the three singles and sometimes undercut by corroded synthesizer gargles. In any case, every new Too Free song was catchier than the last one, and Love In High Demand is becoming a fascinating debut. Check out “Elastic” below.

Love In High Demand can be seen on Sister Polygon on February 21. Pre-order here.