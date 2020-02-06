Tommaso Ciampa may be injured this week during the WWE NXT

Advertisement

Tommaso Ciampa has suffered some injuries in his career, including the knee. Now, a report from a fan attending WWE NXT this week could mean bad news for him.

Wrestling Inc reports that a Full Sail Arena correspondent said Tommaso Ciampa injured her knee last night. Pete Dunne had been looking for Ciampa throughout the game when the WWE doctor looked after him on the ring.

A correspondent for last night’s show noted that Ciampa was checked out by a WWE doctor on the ring. Dunne continued to check on him while they were on the apron together. Another correspondent believed that Ciampa had been injured before the main action started.

We’ll have to wait and see if Tommaso Ciampa’s name appears in the NXT infringement report when it is released. Ciampa has currently scheduled an NXT title match against Adam Cole on February 27th at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

