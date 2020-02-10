Tomahawk, led by Mike Patton, is working on the first new album in seven years

Advertisement

Mike Patton’s creative juices seem to flow with full force these days. He’s back with Mr. Bungle and will be touring with Faith No More for the first time in four years. According to guitarist Duane Denison, one of Patton’s other projects, Tomahawk, is working on their first new album in seven years.

Tomahawk is the avant-metal super group with the singer Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, Dead Cross), the guitarist Denison (The Jesus Lizard), the drummer John Stanier (Battles, Ex-Helmet) and the bassist Trevor Dunn (Mr. botch up). The band, founded in 1999, released four albums before taking their last break in 2014. Dunn replaced the original bass player Kevin Rutlamis for the band’s last album, Oddfellows 2013.

Denison revealed the news during a rig rundown for Premier Guitar. At one point in the video he said: “We are currently working on a new Tomahawk album and I have a song that is temporarily called” High Noon “and is aiming for a western vibe.”

The guitarist was also asked if The Jesus Lizard had any plans for their own long-awaited record after they last released one in 1998. “Never say never,” replied Denison.

News of Tomahawk’s possible reunion brings Patton’s total number of recent projects to four. Mr. Bungle has a couple of reunion shows (tickets here), and Faith No More’s tour starts with two big May concerts alongside System of a Down and Korn in Los Angeles before heading off on a European trek. (Tickets for all upcoming Faith No More shows can be found here.) In the meantime, it was reported in December that Patton is also working on new music with one of his super groups, Dead Cross.

For more information on Duane Denison, see the full Rig Rundown below.

