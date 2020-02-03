Tom Bernthal: 5 things about people connected to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg

Advertisement

Here is a passage that Sheryl Sandberg replaces by clicking on “LOVE”. 5 years after the death of her husband, Dave Goldberg, the Facebook boss just bought himself engaged to Tom Bernthal. Find out more about her new fiance.

An engagement is only official when it is Instagram Official. This is especially true if you are probably the most official representative for the company that owns Instagram. “Busy, engaged !!!” Sheryl SandbergThe 50-year-old has captioned the picture on which her upcoming wedding with the 46-year-old is presented Tom Bernthal, In the photo, Facebook’s chief working officer and her long-time friend, the fiance, saw themselves in love. “You are my part,” she informed Tom. “I couldn’t love you extra.” Sadly, she didn’t share a picture of the engagement ring, but that didn’t diminish the joy in her announcement. The truth is that many of their friends and co-workers have filled the feedback section with good wishes.

“Soooooo happy for you and Tom Bernthal and your households,” wrote Marne Levine, Facebook’s leader for global partnerships and business growth. “Perhaps you have a beautiful relationship based on love, admiration, respect, shared values ​​and joy, and I know that together you will build a phenomenal life and a phenomenal marriage. I am delighted that you have discovered yourself and I wish you much love and luck in the next few years. ” Katie Couric sent “congratulations” to the all-round happy couple, and Instagram’s official Instagram account congratulated her. There is no additional Instagram official.

1. He is a businessman, Tom Bernthal is a co-founder and CEO of Kelton World, a Los Angeles-based strategic consulting firm. He and his accomplice Gareth Schweitzerlaunched their market analysis and consulting agency in March 2002 in response to Heavy.com. Gareth and Tom each have a journalistic background, and Tom’s biography on Kelton’s website states that he gives the world of insight and strategic advertising and marketing a “journalistic eye for human history”. Tom is a born listener. It’s his ability to intuitively see what buyers want and how Kelton helps the company succeed and develop around the world. “

2. He is an Emmy winner, Tom started his professional career in politics. He served for 12 months in the White House for President Bill ClintonIn June 1996 he switched to journalism. As a producer at NBC Information, he contributed to TODAY, Nightly Information, Dateline, MSNBC and CNBC. His LinkedIn lists him as a three-time Emmy award winner.

3. He has a well-known brother, Miracle followers might recognize the final title Bernthal as a result of Tom’s brother Jon Bernthal portrayed Frank Citadel in the television collection The Punisher by Marvel / Netflix. Tom can also be recognized as a strolling lifeless pendant Shane Walsh, He can also be seen in The Wolf of Wall Avenue and The Accountant.

4. He reportedly has three teenagers. Tom is a strangely personal person (for someone who is now dealing with Facebook). He has a personal Instagram and keeps most of his private life on his Facebook website. Nevertheless, Individuals points out that he is the father of three children. That’s great! He and Sheryl may have a mixed household since she has a son and daughter.

5. He met Sheryl through her late husband’s brother. Sheryl was married twice before. She married first Brian Kraff in 1993. In 2004 she married Dave Goldberg, then a government with Yahoo! The 2 would appreciate it if they talked about a son and a daughter in advance. Tragically, Dave died unexpectedly in Could 2015 while at a resort in Mexico. Five years later, Sheryl’s heart seems to be healed and she seems to have the goodwill of Dave’s household. Because it appears that Sheryl and Tom arranged for their former brother-in-law Rob Goldberg to respond to Individuals, both of whom she and Tom were good friends, arranged last spring.