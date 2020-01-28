Advertisement

More than 4,500 cases have been reported in 16 countries and areas. The Chinese authorities said that despite aggressive measures to restrict the mobility of millions of people living in cities near the outbreak center, the virus is not yet under control.

Governments, global corporations, and international health organizations have been pushing to curb the spread of a SARS-like coronavirus. As efforts to mitigate the threat increase, the virus seems to be more likely to disrupt global businesses and the world’s second largest economy. China has extended the New Year holidays as companies close shops and evacuate workers. In Wuhan and Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, more than 50 million people are effectively locked in by travel restrictions.

Anxiety increases as evidence suggests that the disease has an incubation period of up to two weeks before the infected show signs of the disease. This means that people who carry the virus but show no symptoms can infect other people.

Here are the latest developments:

India has the plane ready to evacuate citizens from China

The Indian government is preparing to evacuate citizens from China after the corona virus outbreak, Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said. “We have started the process to prepare for the evacuation of Indian citizens affected by the Corona 2019 virus outbreak in Hubei province, China,” Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

“Our Indian embassy in Beijing is working on logistics and is in contact with the Chinese government authorities and our nationals on the matter. We will continue to update,” said Raveesh Kumar.

First Indian coronavirus patient in China shows signs of recovery

Preeti Maheshwari, the first Indian woman to be diagnosed with a coronavirus in a hospital in China, shows the first signs of recovery. Her cousin Pratibha Maheshwari reported on her state of health on Tuesday on social media.

Preeti Maheshwari, a primary school teacher at an international school of science and technology in Shenzhen, China, mother of two daughters, suffers from coronavirus pneumonia, type 1 respiratory failure, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) and septic shock. It was taken on January 11th. Preeti is currently being treated in the intensive care unit of the Shekou Hospital in Shenzhen. 41-year-old Preeti moved to China in 2017 to have better career opportunities.

The Indian government is setting up a 24X7 hotline

The government has set up a 24×7 hotline to answer queries about the novel corona virus (nCov) as the number of cases worldwide has increased. “A 24×7 call center is active to answer questions about ncov2020. Anyone looking for information can call 011-23978046,” said a tweet from the Union Health Ministry.

“If you need help, you may have to call for details about district and state surveillance officers, and if you have clinical questions, contact the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) representative,” the tweet said.

Facebook restricts employee trips to China due to coronavirus concerns

Facebook Inc. has started restricting employee travel to China as the deadly corona virus continues to spread in the world’s most populous country, according to people familiar with the decision.

The limit values ​​that came into force on Monday prevent all Facebook employees from making unnecessary trips to China. When workers have to visit the country, they need special permission. China-based Facebook employees and those who have recently returned from traveling to the country should also work from home, people who didn’t want to be identified said, and discussed private communications. The company declined to comment.

Japan will send a charter flight to Wuhan to take citizens home while coronavirus spreads

The Japanese government will send a charter flight to Wuhan, the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China, on Tuesday evening to evacuate its nationals who want to return home.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters that the flight could carry around 200 passengers, but about 650 Japanese citizens hope to be able to return to Japan.

Sri Lanka confirms first case of coronavirus

The Sri Lankan government confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country today.

“A Chinese woman in her forties arrived as a tourist on the 19th and fell ill on the 25th and was confirmed to be infected with the corona virus after a test on Monday,” said Sudath Samaraweera, chief epidemiologist at the Ministry of Health of Sri Lanka, told Reuters and added that this is the first confirmed case in the island nation.

Trump offers all the help China needs to contain the outbreak

US President Donald Trump offered all the help China needed to curb the virus outbreak that left millions of people stranded during the Chinese New Year, the largest Chinese holiday.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had not registered any new confirmed cases of a new coronavirus since their last overnight update of five and said 110 potential cases were being investigated.

Of the cases examined in 26 states, 32 had received a negative result, the CDC said.

China’s capital Beijing reports first virus death

Beijing, China’s capital city, has seen its first fatal coronavirus death today as it struggles to curb a rapidly spreading disease that has raised the alarm worldwide.

The death in Beijing increases the death toll from the new virus to 82. More than 2,835 people are infected nationwide, and cases have been found in more than a dozen other countries.

Stocks plunge on Virus Jitters around the world

Shares slumped and bonds rebounded as concerns over the effects of a lethal virus from China shook global markets.

The S&P 500 index fell the most, with energy and technology companies posting the largest losses. A measure of the volatility of US stocks was above the annual average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average almost wiped out its rise for the year. The US names Wynn Resorts Ltd. exposed in China and Nvidia Corp. fell by more than 4% and airlines fell. European stocks even fell 2.4%.

WHO says global risk for China virus is “high”

The World Health Organization (WHO) said today that the global risk from the deadly virus in China is “high” and admitted in its previous reports that it was “moderate”.

In a situation report released late Sunday, the UN health agency said the risk was “very high in China, high at regional level and high at global level”.

In a footnote, the WHO said earlier reports, released Thursday, Friday and Saturday, had an “error” that “incorrectly” said global risk was “moderate”.

China’s financial markets closed until next Monday due to virus upheavals

China’s financial markets will remain closed until next Monday after the authorities extend the New Year break by three days as they grapple with the worsening virus crisis.

Stock and futures trading and interbank bond and currency markets will resume on February 3, so people familiar with the matter who refused to be identified. The Shanghai Stock Exchange was not immediately available for comment.

While the onshore markets remain closed all week, traders are looking for alternative ways to express their concerns in China. Futures on the FTSE China A50 Index fell by up to 5.9% on Monday in Singapore and extended the declines in after-hour trading. The offshore yuan fell 0.8%, trading weaker than its 50-day and 200-day averages.

MNCs evacuate workers, restrict operations

Global companies such as Honda Motor Co. and Groupe PSA are evacuating workers from areas of China most affected by a fatal virus outbreak. Amusement park operators, retailers, and restaurant chains shut down or restrict operations to protect workers and limit the spread of the novel corona virus.

The company’s steps underscore Wuhan’s importance as a hub for production, shipping and business. The central Chinese city has more than 500 factories and other facilities, ranking 13th out of 2,000 Chinese cities in Bloomberg’s supply chain database. It is the capital of Hubei Province, which has 1,016 such institutions, making it the seventh of 32 such jurisdictions.

