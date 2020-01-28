Advertisement

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has teamed up with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to launch a new campaign against the use of animal skin. Sunny wants to promote vegan fashion that is free of leather or other animal substances.

“It has been a wonderful collaboration with PETA India to work on so many campaigns – from promoting adoption and sterilization of cats and dogs to talking about the importance of becoming vegetarian. I look forward to launching the next campaign soon I have for now I will say will help animals save their skin, “she said.

Sunny was recently on social media to announce her latest upcoming PETA India campaign with a #PostPackupShot by photographer Avinash Gowariker. In the picture she is wearing a PETA t-shirt.

“Sunny Leone volunteers regularly at PETA India to save the lives of animals … And she lives by example. Your dog is adopted from an animal shelter and you will never find an animal on your plate,” said Sachin Bangera, director of PETA India Celebrities and Public Relations, said.

