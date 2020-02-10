Advertisement

Just two days after a man drove a van through a group of Trump supporters who signed up to vote in Florida, MTP Daily moderator and NBC political director Chuck Todd viciously attacked Trump’s supporters the comparison with the Nazi brown shirts that asserted Adolf Hitler’s rule.

The smear took place in the middle of reporting on horse racing in New Hampshire, and shortly after Todd read an article from the Never Trump Bulwark publication that was actually aimed at Senator Bernie Sanders’ supporters, with the same description:

CHUCK TODD: And I want to address something that Jonathan Lass put in the bulwark today and how – and Ruth, we were all at the receiving end of the Bernie Online Brigadeand here is what he says. He says“I mean, no other candidate has anything like a digital brown shirt brigade except Donald Trump. The question nobody is asking is: what if you can’t win the presidency without an online mob? What if we now live in a world where a bullying, agro, and social media army is walking around and anyone who sticks his head up is either an important ingredient for success or a crucial success factor? “

“I know everyone is freaking out, but you have seen the MAGA rally preparing here. There are also people from three or four countries. This is real – you know – this is like Bernie,Todd added when he turned to the Washington Post columnist, Ruth Marcus.

Marcus did not push the smear, just complaining about “this is a really depressing sentence you just read”.

From there, the majority of the liberal group took turns insulting Sanders base. For his part, Marcus noticed how Sanders’ supporters had molested former Mayor Pete Buttigieg over dinner. “This is the stuff of an ugly primary election season ahead of us, and the stuff of a potentially really ugly campaign,” she warned.

Professor Dante Scala of the University of New Hampshire feared what the Democratic Convention would look like if Bernie could be perceived as leading in any way:

DANTE SCALA (Professor at the University of New Hampshire): Yes, and I think the question is what will happen when we get to Congress and Bernie Sanders is not nearly the majority, but is it plural? He has 35, 37 percent of the delegates and attends the congress and says: “I won more primaries than anyone else, I have more delegates than anyone else, I dare refuse to be nominated for super delegates.

NBC chief correspondent and anchor Andrea Mitchell longed for the days of the dodgy super-delegate system that the Democrats had introduced at the convention. “You don’t have the members of Congress who would be the elders. I mean, that was exactly the reform the Bernie Sanders people asked for, ”she complained.

MSNBC employee Jason Johnson did not appear to be talking about a particular candidate’s online supporters.attack like a pack of dogs, “However, he seemed to be trying to defuse Todd’s comments by defending her passion as” the intensity with which people already support who they already like “.

The log is below, click “Expand” to read:

CHUCK TODD: And I want to address something that Jonathan Lass put in the bulwark today and how – and Ruth, we were all on the home page of the Bernie Online Brigade, and here’s what he says. He says: “No other candidate has anything like a digital brown shirt brigade except Donald Trump. The question nobody is asking is: what if you can’t win the presidency without an online mob? What if we now live in a world where a bullying, agro, and social media army is walking around and anyone who sticks his head up is either an important ingredient for success or a crucial success factor? “

ANDREA MITCHELL: Wow.

TODD: I know everyone is freaking out, but you saw how the MAGA rally was preparing here. There are also people from three or four countries. It’s real, you know, it’s like Bernie’s.

RUTH MARCUS: This is a really depressing sentence that you just read. But we saw a little bit of it at the State Party democratic dinner on Saturday night, where Pete Buttigieg talked about how it is not – you can’t always have a revolution and the Bernie followers there who had great purple flashes and begin, ” Wall Street Pete, Wall Street Pete ”. This is the stuff of an ugly peak season ahead and the stuff of a potentially really ugly general election campaign.

TODD: This is the part of the campaign that we never had to worry about four years ago.

DANTE SCALA (Professor at the University of New Hampshire): Yes, and I think the question is what will happen when we get to Congress and Bernie Sanders is not nearly the majority, but is it plural? He has 35, 37 percent of the delegates and attends the congress and says: “I won more primaries than anyone else, I have more delegates than anyone else, I dare refuse to be nominated for super delegates.

Mitchell: You don’t have super delegates anymore

MARCUS: The first ballot.

Todd: The first ballot.

Mitchell: At least on the first ballot. You don’t have the members of Congress who would be the elders. I mean, that was exactly the reform the Bernie Sanders called for.

JASON JOHNSON: I want to say that about the online army. Again, we were all harassed and encouraged and responded. You say a word –

TODD: You say a critical word from Sanders.

JOHNSON: They dig through everything and attack like a pack of dogs. Here’s the thing, these people – and I’ve never been the person who says Twitter isn’t real. Twitter is real, but a lot of these people are real people.

TODD: 70 percent of the country.

JOHNSON: You kind of talk to home, but the vast majority of Americans aren’t on Twitter and discussing these things. What I’m going to say about Twitter is that no one in Twitter’s history has ever been convinced of anything. You go on Twitter because you already feel somehow and only want to argue with other people. So I don’t necessarily think that this indicates anything other than the intensity with which people already support who they already like.

