To Improve Utd Deal? Arsenal striker going?

The The transfer period is only a few days away, there are many potential deals in which a number of clubs are desperately looking for a goal scorer.

What the newspapers say

Manchester United is considering an improved offer for the Portuguese midfielder from Sporting Lisbon Bruno Fernandes before the transfer date on Friday. According to Duncan Castles in the Transfer Window podcast, Sporting believes “a deal must be closed” and the player could be sold before Friday’s cut-off date.

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes is followed by Manchester United (Nick Potts / PA)

Steven Bergwijns The transfer to Tottenham is reportedly “agreed” in the Netherlands. The PSV striker is said to move to North London after falling at the Eredivisie club. According to De Telegraaf, “all parties agree” when they move.

Sky Sports claims that Olivier Giroud shortly before signing for Inter Milan. Rapporteur Dharmesg Sheth said: “According to our colleagues, Giroud has returned to Inter Milan.

Leicester striker Islam Slimani After a shock investigation at Monaco, Manchester United asked for the loan to be terminated, the Daily Mail said. V3.espacenet.com/textdoc?

Thomas Lemar The move to Arsenal has come closer. The French winger will miss Sunday’s LaLiga draw against Leganes from Atletico Madrid, The Sun reports.

Thomas Lemar could be on the way to the Premier League (Yui Mok / PA)

Chelsea are ready to start a late challenge against Tottenham over the signing of AC Milan and the Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek, according to the Daily Mirror.

Sheffield United is reportedly in talks to sign the Norwegian midfielder Sander mountains Sky Sports has claimed that the blades have resumed negotiations with Genk.

Arsenal expect the Gabonese striker to play Spanish champions Barcelona Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Daily Telegraph. He is currently suspended, with 16 goals in all competitions this season by far the best goal scorer from Arsenal – but he still has to sign a new contract and shows little sign of it. Barca fears Arsenal still values ​​Aubameyang at over £ 50m, a price they wouldn’t be willing to pay with less than 18 months remaining.

Social media Summary

Players to watch

Pablo Mari: Arsenal tries to save its £ 7.5m contract for the Spanish defender after his club Flamengo canceled it on Monday, Daily Mail reports.

Emre Can: Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all interested in signing Juventus’ midfielder Can, according to Metro.

Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters: English full-backs Rose and Walker-Peters are expected to loan Tottenham before the transfer deadline, the Evening Standard says.

