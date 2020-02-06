To boost the economy, Bangko Sentral cuts interest rates by 25 basis points

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – To boost the economy against the backdrop of a global slowdown and the spread of the novel corona virus, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Monetary Committee cut key interest rates by 25 basis points at its first political meeting for 2020.

On Thursday February 6, the Monetary Committee cut the overnight rate to 3.75%. The overnight money and deposit facilities were also adjusted to 4.25% and 3.25%, respectively.

Advertisement

The BSP decided to cut interest rates as inflation remained within the 2% to 4% target range.

However, upside risks to inflation have been identified, particularly the spread of African swine fever, the tighter supply of rice on the international market and the eruption of the Taal volcano.

“Uncertainty about trade and economic policies in major economies continues to weigh on global demand, dampening upward pressure on commodity prices,” added the BSP.

Given the global slowdown that offsets inflation risks, the Monetary Committee said there is room for a rate cut to boost market confidence.

“While recent demand indicators still point to a solid outlook for the domestic economy, the Monetary Board believes a rate cut would provide additional policy support to ward off potential spillovers associated with increasing external headwinds,” the BSP said.

BSP governor Benjamin Diokno was previously quoted as saying that he absolutely wanted to lower the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) or the amount that the banks must hold in their reserves.

However, ING Bank Manila’s chief economist Nicholas Mapa noted that the previous RRR cuts did not directly lead to bank lending activity and were likely to push Diokno’s plans back.

“Diokno found that only 30% of the liquidity released through RRR goes to the productive sector, with the majority of the P400 billion infusion simply returning to the BSP through its overnight facilities. We therefore expect (RRR) reductions to be pushed back, probably into that second half of the year, “said Mapa.

Loosening the interest rate generally lowers consumer borrowing costs and would result in people spending more. (READ: FAST FACTS: What are the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas doing?)

More spending means higher demand for goods, which in turn boosts the economy over time. However, interest rate cuts can boost inflation, which is why GNP times are shifting accordingly. – Rappler.com