The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised the existing liquidity management framework on Thursday, which ensures adequate liquidity in the system so that sufficient credit is available to all productive sectors of the economy.

In line with the revised framework, RBI has set the weighted average call rate (WACR) as its only operational goal and has lifted the current provision to maintain a secured liquidity of 1% of net demand and time commitment (NDTL). The notice rate is the rate at which banks borrow money overnight. With this step, the RBI wants to target the call rate and keep it close to the repo rate in order to achieve a better transmission. Previously, RBI had to maintain 1% NDTL liquidity to ensure that the interbank call rate was close to the repo rate. The current NDTL is £ 1.3 trillion. Liquidity in the banking system is currently estimated at a massive £ 3.6 trillion surplus.

“Since the WACR is the only operational target, there is no need to set a one-sided target for liquidity delivery of 1% of net demand and temporary liabilities. Accordingly, the daily repo with a fixed interest rate and four repos with a 14-day term, which are currently carried out every 14 days, are withdrawn. However, the reserve bank will ensure adequate liquidity provision / absorption, which is guaranteed by the underlying and evolving market conditions – without limitation by quantitative caps – at or around the key interest rate, “the policy says.

As part of the new framework, RBI has withdrawn the daily repo with a fixed interest rate and the repo with a 14-day term and instead introduced a variable repo / reverse repo process with a 14-day term, which is carried out at the same time as the maintenance cycle of the liquidity reserve rate ,

“Banks cannot go to RBI for a daily repo. Instead, the fortnightly repo is matched every fortnight with Friday’s report on which banks have to balance the CRR balance, “said a senior banker at a bank.

With these changes, RBI has also committed to using all instruments to ensure sufficient liquidity at all times.

“Liquidity management tools include fixed and floating rate repo / reverse repo auctions, open market operations, currency swaps and other instruments that can be used from time to time to ensure that the system has sufficient liquidity at all times,” said the RBI.

According to the RBI, the liquidity management corridor will be maintained according to the new framework, with the interest rate for the marginal standing facility (MSF) as the upper limit (upper limit) and the reverse repo interest rate for the fixed interest rate as the lower limit (lower limit) for the policy repo apply rate in the middle of the corridor. The width of the corridor remains unchanged at 50 basis points (bps) – the reverse repo rate is 25 bps. Below the repo rate and the MSF rate 25 bps. Above the repo rate. Doctors Without Borders offers banks a safety valve against unexpected shocks that they can borrow from RBI overnight.

In order to improve communication about the liquidity management system and the liquidity procedures of the reserve bank, the RBI press releases, in which the money market transactions are described in detail, describe both the daily effects on the cash flow and the effects on the stocks of the liquidity transactions. A quantitative assessment of the permanent liquidity conditions of the banking system on a 14-day basis would be published with a 14-day delay and regular consultations with market participants and other interest groups would be carried out.

Over the past two weeks, the weighted average call price has dropped towards the reverse repo rate, the lower bound of the monetary policy corridor, lowering bank money costs like a rate cut.

