To all the guys I loved before the funny facts

Netflix released To All The Boys in 2018, which I previously loved, and the movie was a success overnight. Now that everyone has waited patiently, the sequel is almost there. Before the premiere of To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you On February 12th we found 40 facts you probably didn’t know about.

1

Noah Centineo almost played someone else.

Lara Jean (a.k.a.Lana Condor) had a crush on a number of different types in To All The Boys, which I previously loved, including Peter Kavinsky (Centineo), the instant fan favorite. But Centineo almost played one of Lara’s crushes, Josh – until director Susan Johnson saw from the start how much chemistry Condor and Centineo had.

“When we were doing chemistry readings, I knew I loved Israel and I knew I loved Noah, but I wasn’t sure who would play which role,” she said to IndieWire. “Oh, he seems like a boy next door But when I saw Lana and Noah’s chemistry, I knew we had to go in that direction. Israel was great with Janel. I thought it worked really well. “

2

Hollywood managers tried to gloss over the characters.

Hollywood has been preaching the importance of representation for some time, but only recently have we finally started to see a turning point. From Black Panther to Crazy Rich Asians and even TATBILB with Vietnamese-American leadership. However, in an essay she wrote for the New York Times, author Jenny Han revealed that producers were trying to persuade her to gloss over the characters.

“Before the book came out in 2014, there was interest in making a film, but the interest went away as soon as I made it clear that the lead role had to be Asian-American,” she wrote. “A producer said to me, as long as the actress captures the spirit of character, age, and race, it doesn’t matter. I said, well, her spirit is Asian-American. That was the end of it.”

3

Lara’s lockscreen photo was not staged for the film.

There is a scene in TATBILB where the camera focuses on Lara’s iPhone screen, which shows a photo of her and Peter napping on a couch. As perfect as this photo was for the scene, it turned out that it was not for the film and an IRL shot of Condor and Centineo was on the set.

“The two were in the green room on the high school set, the area where we put the actors,” Johnson told ET Online. They actually slept on the couch in this room so we just stood over them and took the picture and it’s so damn cute. “

4

Condor and Centineo developed their “hot tub” chemistry well before the scene.

The steamy hot tub scene, as you know, when Lara jumps over to Peter and gives him a big hickey seemed almost too perfect, and that’s mainly due to the chemistry of the characters off the screen.

“We went to the hot tub in our apartments and so on all the time,” Condor told People. “The transition was super easy to get into the camera. I’m so happy to have worked with him – he’s a great guy.”

5

Condor and Centineo connected through hot yoga.

The lovebirds on the screen strengthened their chemistry by taking hot yoga classes when they first met.

“We went to yoga together very early in the production. It was hot yoga, and I think maybe that was when we became friends outside of work,” she recalled. “You know, doing yoga with a person is a bit intimate, so I think that shooting (at the beginning of) really helped us get in touch and feel good.”

6

Condor and Madeleine Arthur improvised their arrival scene in the ski hut.

In the scene where Lara and Chris arrive at the ski hut, they discuss how Chris participates in an EDM concert that is never in her script. Arthur (Chris) told Shine On Media that the scene was “ad libbed”.

7

Jordan Bruchett auditioned to play Peter.

Centineo’s character Peter Kavinsky was almost played by Jordan Bruchett, who finally played in TATBILB against Lara´s Model-UN-Crush John Ambrose McClaren. However, the figure was re-cast for the sequel.

8th

Kavinsky, who pushed the popcorn off the couch, was improvised.

The actors in the film had plenty of room to improvise in their scenes, including the one in which Kavinsky had a pillow fight with Lara Jeans’ younger sister and put the popcorn bowl on the floor. Everyone knows that pillow fights can get messy, and Peter Kavinsky made sure that his (fake) girlfriend and her sisters didn’t have to do any hard work afterwards. A MAN.

9

He also improvised the scene of twirling Lara Jean around her back pocket.

Do you remember Lara Jeans first rule in the contract? No kiss, but Peter can put his hand in her back pocket, à la Sixteen Candles. The two make their (false) couple debut in the school cafeteria, where Peter Lara Jean spins on her back pocket to look at him. It’s one of her sweetest moments in the movie, and Centineo totally improvised it. According to Susan Johnson, the director of the film, “he did it during rehearsal and I thought,” This is beautiful, we’re going to change the mindset! ”

10

The gold chain that Kitty wears during the film says “feminist”.

Kitty Covey is one of the film’s iconic characters for her spunky personality and the good-natured teasing of Lara Jean. And it turns out that the youngest Covey sister is also a budding feminist. Throughout the film, Kitty wears a necklace that looks like a bar, but it’s actually the word “feminist” dangling in gold letters.

11

The Netflix film was actually a book at first.

As with all the great films of the day, To All The Boys, which I loved before, started out as a novel. The book was written by Jenny Han and published by Simon & Schuster in 2014 as a 421-page novel in the youth literature genre. Two other books were also written, leaving a lot of material for other films.

12

Lara Jean’s letters are based on something the author of the book IRL does.

If Lara Jeans’ fictional love letters felt real to you, there’s a good reason. It turns out that the author of To All The Boys, which I’ve always loved, has a habit of writing letters (and then not sending them) to achieve relationships. She shared this in a screenshot of an email from 2010 to a colleague she posted on Instagram. There she also announced that she knew the title for To All The Boys, which I previously loved, before she knew the storyline.

13

Lara Jean and Peter are sitting at the same table where Dr. Covey was sitting with the mother of the Covey daughters.

In the scene where Dr. Covey brings Lara Jean to the diner, he explains, that they were sitting at the table where he and Lara Jean’s mother had been eating all the time and played the same song over and over. It is the same table where Lara Jean and Peter later enjoy a cherry coke and a chocolate shake.

14

Emilija Baranac has channeled Middle girls Gene. to play

When asked how she got into the role for her girl role as Peter’s ex-gene, Baranac told Shine On Media: “I just thought I was Regina George.”

15

The Covey sisters are just as close to IRL.

They may argue on the screen, but the Covey sisters ride and die – just like the actresses in real life. Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart and Condor expressed how excited they were to be working with an adorable triple Instagram again.

16

Before filming started, Jenny Han gave Condor a “Get Ready Pack”.

The “For all the boys I loved before I finished” package was designed to give the Condor its character. It contained Korean snacks, sheet masks, candles, a diary, and stationery.

Han and Condor are said to have made a deep connection on the set, based on similar upbringing and experiences among young people. “From the beginning, I told Lana that she should continue to work and that this is a great step for the rest of her career,” Han said to Glamor. “Young white actresses like Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Watson, who lead YA franchises, continue these great, amazing careers. I just wanted Lana to have the same opportunities. I didn’t want it to be a one-time thing for she to play the lead role in a romantic comedy. “

17

The sequel is based on the second book.

Before Netflix took up the project, To All The Boys, which I loved earlier, was a book trilogy – like in three books! Immediately after the success of the first film, fans started asking for a sequel. In December 2018, Netflix confirmed the rumors with a Christmas promotion. The film is expected to be released on February 12 on the streaming network. So prepare your popcorn.

18

And the cast returns.

Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Emilija Baranac and Madeline Arthur will be seen in the sequel to TATBILB.

19

In the sequel, Lara Jean and Peter go out with each other – seriously!

The sequel trailer shows how the two main characters start their first real relationship without a contract after faking their relationship in the last film.

20

But for the couple, it will not be calm sailing.

The crowd fell in love with Peter and Lara Jean, but it doesn’t look like the sequel will be the love festival people hope for. Netflix announced that a third main character, John Ambrose McClaren, will be played by Jordan Fisher.

21

Lara Jean couldn’t end up with Peter.

To breathe. It will be fine, but yes, in the trailer it looks like Lara Jean is really doll and holding hands with none other than John Ambrose McClaren. We are waiting for the context here.

22

The premiere has already happened.

Even though I think of all the guys I’ve ever loved: PS. The premiere of I Still Love You on Netflix took place on February 12th. The stars celebrated the premiere of the film on February 4.

23

Ross Butler joins the cast.

In April, Netflix confirmed that 13 reasons why actor Ross Butler will play Peter Kravinsky’s best friend, Trevor Pike.

24

And Sarayu Blue too.

25

Holland Taylor will also be a new face.

There’s not too much information about her character, Stormy. But in the books she was John’s grandmother, and in a new trailer she seems like a confidante to a conflicting Lara Jean.

26

Condor and Centineo love IRL.

“I still really love you,” Condor said on Instagram (along with an adorable snapshot of the couple at the premiere). They say it’s a Platonic love and they both meet other people.

27

The director of the first film did not return for the sequel.

Although TATBILB director Susan Johnson wanted to work on the sequel, she had a planning conflict with the production. Instead, her colleague and the director of the first film, Michael Fimognari, took over the second installment.

28

Netflix releases an exclusive soundtrack for the sequel.

The soundtrack for the first film went up in the air, although Netflix didn’t officially release anything. This time TATBILB tries to offer fans what they want. That means exclusive vinyl and CD copies of the film’s soundtrack sold at Urban Outfitters.

29

A third film is coming.

Condor and Centineo spilled the tea with the fans when they announced that not only a third film is running, but already in post-production! Netflix has confirmed the ThreeQuel, but has not yet announced a release date.

30

And the ThreeQuel already has a title.

You can also thank Condor for this juicy treat. Join in and try to find out what all To All the Boys spoilers that I loved before are: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. It is based on the third book in the trilogy that has the same title.

31

Jordan Fisher is not confirmed for the third film – we know that.

We feel that Netflix is ​​holding back on spoilers. Fisher appeared in the promotional video that announced the third film, but it wasn’t included in the recording that exposed the news.

32

There will definitely be no fourth film.

Even though there are only three books, some fans deep inside hoped that there would be more films. Unfortunately, Centineo dashed these hopes with a tweet: “Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky. I hope you all love these last tranches as much as we do. Always grateful for the opportunity to be yours. Thank you, Lana, thanks, Michael, thanks, Matt, thanks, Netflix, thanks to everyone who shared this story with us. ”

33

Jenny Han hadn’t intended to write a third TATBILB Book.

After the success of “To All the Boys I Loved Before”, the author Jenny Han decided to continue Lara Jean’s story with another book. But apparently her third and final installment of the Always and Forever trilogy, Lara Jean, was as surprising to her as to her fans. The author told Bustle that she was deeply involved in another project but always wanted to return to Lara Jean: “I was only very nostalgic about Lara Jean. There are actually a few storylines that I wanted to end in the second book that I didn’t do, so I figured I could do that with this last book. “

34

Centineo wants the sequel to look like this dusk,

He still doesn’t want a clear favorite between Peter Kavinsky and John Ambrose in the love triangle of the sequel. “I want fans to argue about it and it’s like the whole Edward Cullen-Jacob thing (from Twilight). I love that,” said Centineo EW.

35

Condor was a fan of naps at the TATBILB to adjust.

As the leading actress, Condor was constantly napping to spare her energy for upcoming scenes. It is a habit that seemed to rub against her Costar Centineo. “In fact, he said,” Wow, when I was shooting “The Stand-In,” I really remembered how much energy you saved on “To All the Boys” because it’s just so exhausting, “Condor told CNBC “Make It”.

36

Condor has started a YouTube channel.

The young star announced her new channel on which she wants to share “more of my life” with the fans via Instagram. She has already released her first video and as a spoiler alarm it is a makeup lover’s dream.

37

Fisher is busy in real life.

He may be involved in a high school love triangle in the sequel, but Fischer’s real relationship status is far less complicated. The singer announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Ellie Woods in May.

38

You can now look exactly like Lara Jean.

39

Jenny Han has written other bestsellers.

TATBILB was not Jenny Han’s first rodeo with YA Fiction. The author is also responsible for the series The Summer I Turned Pretty, which could be turned into a movie next.

40

Condor won millions of followers after the first film.

Condor recalls the morning after TATBILB premiered on Netflix during a guest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: “I woke up the next morning and my phone was blown up. I checked my Instagram and there were only millions of followers. And in my head I can only think: “There are a million people standing in a row and holding hands around the world.”

Nerisha Penrose

assistant editor

Nerisha is an editorial assistant at ELLE.com and takes care of everything that has to do with beauty and fashion.