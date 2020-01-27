To All The Boys sequel gets February premiere date on Netflix; Trilogy's third episode already in production

Advertisement

Netflix makes early Valentine’s Day plans with Lara Jean Covey and presents a premiere for Thursday, February 12 for To All the Boys: PS, I love you nonetheless – the long-awaited successor to 2018’s All All Boys that I cherished Earlier than.

Choose shortly after the occasions of the primary film, To All the Boys: PS I Still love you Lana Condor (Lethal Class) as Lara Jean, Noah Centineo (The Fosters) as Peter Kavinsky, Ross Butler (13 Causes Why) as Trevor Pike, Janel Parrish (Fairly Little Liars: The Perfectionists) as Margot, Anna Cathcart (Descendants 3) as Kitty, John Corbett (Parenthood) as Dr. Covey and extra. In addition, regardless of being portrayed by a unique actor in the first film, the function of John Ambrose McClaren is likely to be performed by Jordan Fisher (Disney Seas’ Teen Seashore films).

Netflix also introduced {that a} third film in the collection, entitled Always and always Lara Jean, is already in production:

Sofia Alvarez (Man Searching for Lady) will write as soon as possible the scenario for the follow-up of Netflix, which can also largely be based on the trilogy of young-adult novels by Jenny Han.

Are you trying to give the story of Lara Jean extra? Post a comment along with your ideas on the Netflix movies below.

