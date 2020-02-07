TMZ's Van Lathan shot after the newsroom spat with Michael Babcock

Advertisement

If only TMZ had been there to film it!

Website 6 is told that TMZ veteran Van Lathan was fired after getting into an ugly confrontation with his colleague Michael Babcock.

We have been advised that in the past the couple performed together on the current online status of “TMZ Reside” a few weeks ago and had some disagreement. We think the on-air allusion has been worked out, but the sources say that they have argued about the politics that are increasingly between them. Lathan is known to have faced Kanye West twelve months after the rapper claimed that slavery was “an alternative.” In the meantime, Babcock is advised to understand each other exactly.

Advertisement

Sources say that Lathan confronted Babcock in the newsroom after the section and advised him that he could be worried if “he was ever embarrassed again [Lathan]”. Insiders say Lathan has met with the local lawyers and has been suspended. He was released a few days later.

An insider defended Lathan, who also hosts the “Crimson Tablet” podcast, and said that employees in the website’s high-pressure newsroom sometimes compete to create good TV. “Van is not angry. Something that happened is a product of this atmosphere,” said an insider.

Sources also mentioned that Lathan had been “an enormous half” of TMZ’s success in recent years, and they were surprised that he had been fired because of the incident.

When Lathan picked up a comment, he refused to speak to a lawyer, Babcock hung up, and TMZ never came back.

To learn more about the drama at TMZ, check out this episode of the podcast “We Hear” on the sixth website: