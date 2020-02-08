TLC Welcome to Plathville Spoilers: What You Didn't See on the Plath Family Show!

Advertisement

TLC Welcome to Plathville spoilers find that we met the Plath family, Kim Plath and Barry Plath, who raised their children on a 55-hectare farm in South Georgia. These two taught the children at home and did not allow sweets, technology or television. The drama started when her daughter-in-law Olivia Plath began to share her opinions about how Kim and Barry raised their children. Olivia talks about how they were treated and what you didn’t see on the show.

TLC Welcome to Plathville Spoilers: Another editing error for TLC

At Welcome to Plathville, fans fell in love with Olivia, but some felt that she was the one who stirred the pot. She now has over 52,000 fans on Instagram and has decided to tell her fans some facts about herself that we haven’t seen on the show.

TLC Welcome to Plathville Spoilers: What You Didn’t See on the Show

Last Thursday, Olivia had a question and answer session on social media. Here she told all her new followers that she was grateful to have them in her life and wanted to tell them a little more about herself. She wrote about religion and went to church. “Forget the rules, break the crap. All these people out there hate and judge and claim to love Jesus, but they sure don’t act like him!” According to Olivia, she and Ethan Plath went to some churches until they found the one that best suited their beliefs and ideas.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0VwLzpRMdY [/ embed]

A fan told Olivia that Kim Plath always seemed so friendly to her on the show and she wasn’t sure what beef they had together. Olivia said this was not something that TLC had shown on television. “What is said outside the screen and outside of the cameras always means more to me than what is said for the cameras.” Not only did the fans not see the real side of the Plath mother, Olivia never had a chance, either not to show true either.

Olivia was happy to share some other information about herself. She told her fans that she loves the ABBA band and likes 80s music. She watches a lot of television and Bachelor and Bachelorette are two of her favorite shows. She also wants to study psychology and has been thinking about promoting children. The fans were very happy that she shared her thoughts with us and we hope to see more of her soon. You can follow her on social media where she is very active. If you loved Welcome to Plathville, there are also lots of Plath children on social media.