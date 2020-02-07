Advertisement

TLC “Say Yes to Dress” America found that some brides in the series chose beautiful dresses. On “Say Yes to Dress” in America we will see some couples who tie the knot. One of the couples is from Mississippi and wanted to share his experience with fans of the show and the network. We have an overview of what happened and their advice for those who want to be on the show.

TLC “Say Yes to Dress” America: Getting married doesn’t have to be stressful

In “Say Yes to Dress” in America, couples from all over the country will be looking for the dress of their dreams. One of these couples is Jonathan Flippo and Madelon Flippo. You were one of the selected couples and come from Mississippi. The show will follow them on their honeymoon and there will be a grand ceremony on March 14th. The two met in 2017 and were engaged shortly thereafter. Jonathan also had a big surprise for Madelon.

TLC “Say Yes to Dress” America: Mississippi couple share experience

When Jonathan Madelon made a suggestion, they also found that they had been selected as a couple when they said “Say Yes to the Dress” America! They were incredibly excited to be a big part of the TLC show! Not only would Madelon have a selection of gorgeous dresses, but the couple would also get a trip to New York and they’d get the cake of their dreams from Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro! For the Flippos, this was the deal of a lifetime!

At first, the couple believed that this could never be true! Her mothers thought it was a scam, but when the couple was flown to New York, they were all sure it was the right thing to do. When she came to Kleinfeld to choose a dress, she said: “When I stepped into the doors of Kleinfeld, I just felt overwhelmed with emotions. I felt like I was dreaming. Even though I was there and could touch the shop, walls and so on, I just didn’t think it was true. “Madelon was thrilled to be there!

The brides on the show were told that the cost didn’t matter and that made Madelon really excited! When she was shopping, she saw a lot of clothes she liked, but the one she chose made even her mother cry! Flippo said that every part of the experience was amazing! Jonathan and Madelon are incredibly happy with the show and how the producers interact with the couples. They said the ceremony was fantastic and they felt like they were all part of the TLC family!

