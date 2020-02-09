TLC relies on spoilers: how much are the duggars really worth?

Advertisement

TLC Counting On Spoiler realizes that social media has really excited and annoyed people. The newest reason why fans frolic on social media is the duggars. TLC’s hit show Counting On has millions of fans and the kids are very active on social media. Most of all, part of the family, Kendra and Joseph Duggar, have fans wondering how much they are worth and how much money they actually have. We have the bullet on it.

TLC relies on spoilers: are they broken?

When looking at Kendra’s Instagram account, some fans are concerned about how they may be broke. She started showing ads on her account, and those ads help her make money. It looks like these two are running out of money, or is she just doing it to make more money?

TLC relies on spoilers: how much are the duggars worth?

Attending a reality show is difficult and means that your whole life and your finances are under control. Kendra is very active on social media, but advertises products in her Instagram story. These ads give their money based on who sees, orders, and clicks on them. The fans simply cannot believe that it is so hard for money! The post that fans are concerned about was the “Vanity Planet Facial Cleansing Brush”. Kendra let her fans know how excited she was about it. The post then showed followers how to use it. Reddit started blowing up with comments on this post. One Reddit user even said the video was “really difficult to watch. It is definitely not that difficult to be an influencer, but none of the women are able to look without being deeply confused or scared. “

Kendra is not the only woman from Duggar who tries to make money with social media. Jana Duggar also advertises for Vanity Planet. Lauren and Joy-Anna Duggar have also promoted them. It’s not clear how much money women make from posting on social media, but they’re also paid for being on Counting On. In fact, the duggars seen on the show make thousands of dollars per episode! You will earn between $ 25,000 and $ 40,000 per episode!

How can the duggars save money if it is the type of paycheck they receive? Kendra doesn’t work and stays at home to take care of the house and family. Joseph turned houses over to sell and wanted to try his hand at real estate as well. He is currently working on his license. If the duggars are doing so badly, it may be time for Kendra to get a job! You can keep up with everyone on social media and YouTube.

