TLC Extreme Cheapskates Spoilers: America's cheapest mother Jordan Page has a problem!

TLC Extreme Cheapskates spoilers believe that Jordan Page states that it is the cheapest mother and housewife. She is 27 and the family lives in Utah. She believes that you can save money by first rationing food.

Jordan is still breastfeeding and she is freezing the breast milk that she must keep for all children. She limits the toilet paper for the entire house. She gives each family member only a few pieces of toilet paper. The Page family has bought a house of one million dollars. They paid $ 225,000 for that. She even bakes cookies from her dashboard instead of using the oven and electricity.

TLC Extreme Cheapskates spoilers: cheapest mother

Jordan decided that she wanted to get chickens for their house. In this way they could also save a lot of money on eggs. The house in which this family lives is absolutely no farm or farm. What will the neighbors think? Speaking of neighbors, Jordan will go to the neighbors’ houses and ask them if they have food or leftovers that they are not going to eat. If they do, she can have them.

This is kind of crazy to think that your neighbor, who lives in a million-dollar house, goes around the neighborhood and begs for food. I hope the neighbors around her understand that she’s just that cheap. What other things does she do to save money?

They also got goats to save $ 12 a month in milk. The family also rents a pig, but leaves it on the farm, but within a few months they have enough bacon for a year and they pay $ 80 for the bacon. If you know extreme skates like Jordan, let us know and stay up to date with the ultimate Cheap Skates from TLC. Check your local listings for times and channels.

