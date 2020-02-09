TLC 90 Days Fiance Spoilers: Juliana Custodio & Michael Jessen Couple Update!

Advertisement

The TLC 90 Day Fiancé spoilers find that many fans of the series are curious about the couples in the series and whether they are still together. We have some great news about some of the couples and they have been living since they made the bond. Hopefully your favorite couple is still together!

TLC 90-day fiance spoiler: Juliana and Michael

The fans quickly fell in love with Juliana Custodio and Michael Jessen. These two have a big age difference, but that didn’t stop them from making love no matter what. Michael is a wine entrepreneur and has two children from a previous marriage. Juliana, a model from Brazil, met Michael during a party on a yacht. They understood each other and then started dating over a long distance. They were engaged shortly afterwards and have not looked back since.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeBuROkKaHA [/ embed]

Advertisement

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Couple Update

We just saw Michael and Juliana’s wedding on the 90 Day Fiance and it was beautiful and great. Juliana looked stunning and the energy of the wedding was divine. They had about 40 people there and Michael’s ex-wife Sarah, who made friends with Juliana, directed the wedding. The couple have been fairly calm on social media about the NDAs they need to sign, but they’ve posted a lot more recently. Michael and Juliana are now very active on Instagram and Juliana has posted a photo of her with Michael, Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester from 90 Day Fiancé. The headline simply said, “Love these people.” It is clear that Michael and Juliana are still married and still enjoy the love and bliss they share in life.

TLC 90 Day Fiancé Spoiler: Sasha and Emily

Emily Larina and Sasha Larin are a couple that many thought would not make it. Are you still together now that you are married and have a son together? This couple met in Russia while Emily was working there. They met in the gym, where Sasha was a personal trainer. They fell in love and became engaged and pregnant! Sasha’s luggage is something 90-day fiance has spoken of, and fans think that he will just leave Emily as he did with his other two women, yes, two women. Emily has spoken about how TLC makes him look and says he is a great father and husband. They got married in Oregon in a little ceremony and Emily and Sasha looked incredibly happy to be there.

This is another couple active on Instagram and the recent posts from them show them together and happy. They organize evenings together and many photos of David, her son. You now have your own place and no longer have to live with Betsy, Emily’s sister. We are very happy that these two couples have made their marriages work. We loved seeing them on the show and hope to see more of them in the future. They are all active on social media and you can see more of them on TLC on Sunday.

For more news on soap operas and entertainment, see Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and prominent baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.