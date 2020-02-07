TLC 90-day fiance spoiler: Anna and Mursel - Anna answers our questions!

Advertisement

The TLC 90 Day Fiancé spoilers find that Anna from Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu recently did another IG-Q&A, but this time only through text. She answered a few questions that some of us have really been asking since day one. She even responded to her sons’ father. When asked if he was involved in his son’s life at all, she said that he would text the two older sons Joey and Gino and call a few times a year, but that’s it. Apparently, he is apparently not involved in the life of the little lion, even though he is his biological son. Anna didn’t come out exactly and said that in so many words, but so much is implied. In both cases, we cannot really speculate whether this is sad or whether Leo is avoiding a bullet there.

She also said that she had been to Turkey three times, and despite all the rumors about her and Mursel’s relationship, when she visited Turkey she said that his mother actually loved her, and within 20 minutes of meeting her that They were frying bread together. So what was all the fuss about having two children, seriously? She also said that her favorite Turkish food was a dish called Kisir and that she also ate Buffalo Yogurt and it was incredible. She says that Turkey is the most beautiful place she has ever seen. If you ever wanted to move, I think that’s a good thing.

TLC 90 Day Fiancé Spoiler: Anna and Mursel – Anna answered our questions

Regarding her and Mursel’s relationship, she said that she would only urge him to tell his family about their children earlier and we can no longer join. This big relationship drama could have been avoided with a bit more honesty and a lot less … whatever. She was asked about Mursel’s sister and why she has so much resentment against Anna, to which Anna replied: “I don’t know why … I think that’s because she is jealous and unmarried?”

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8NKGsb9wD0 [/ embed]

Anna even opened about her previous job, saying that she had worked in a professional environment for years and managed a group home. Aside from her beekeeping, she now takes care of two mentally disabled people in her house and she said that she sees this type of work as worthwhile because she loves changing a person’s life. It certainly sounds like she chose this field for the right reasons. We wish her all the best.

For more news on soap operas and entertainment, see Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celebrity baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.