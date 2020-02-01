Titans Season 2: Genevieve Angelson of Good Girls Revolt plays Doctor

Advertisement

Good Girls Revolt Alum Genevieve Angelson is the latest addition to the Season 2 ensemble from Titans.

Our sister site Deadline learns that Angelson is in the position of Dr. in the DC Universe flagship sequence (TVLine has since confirmed that Angelson will appear in at least two episodes.)

The infamous Cadmus Labs were part of the season 1 final bonus scene. The place where an insulted Connor Kent aka Superboy (played by Australian actor Joshua Orpin) seemed to break free and to fight his way of freedom.

Advertisement

In addition to her appearance on Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt, Angelson’s TV credits include Home of Lies, Backstrom, episodes of Intuition and Blue Bloods, and Pop TV’s Flack.

Titan’s Season 2 will be released on Friday, September 6th. Previously cast audiences include Iain Glen (Sport of Thrones) as Bruce Wayne, Esai Morales (NYPD Blue) as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke and Chelsea T. Zhang (Andi Mack) as Rose Wilson / Ravager, Mannequin Chella Man as Joseph Wilson, Natalie Gumede (Coronation Road) as Mercy Graves and Drew Van Acker (Fairly Little Liars) as Garth / Aqualad.

Do you need a titan shovel or other gift? Email (email-protected) and your request can also be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.