Tinsley Mortimer brings his friend Scott Kluth to the Big Apple Circus after last year's collapse

Advertisement

Tinsley Mortimer doesn’t mess around with her relationship with Scott Kluth.

The couple visited the Big Apple Circus on Sunday evening, where the “Actual Housewives of New York” was honored by this year’s circus director Neil Patrick Harris for their position in the present year.

It was a brief second for the couple when Mortimer, 44, collapsed over the past 12 months of efficiency because she and Kluth had just split up.

Advertisement

“I’m sitting right here on this massive bow and costume, and I couldn’t be any better than the little lady Tinsley should be – rosy cheeks like I’m in the circus. I was just part of it,” said Mortimer in the last year’s “RHONY” episode with the Big Apple Circus. “And now I realize that I couldn’t be particularly depressed. I couldn’t be sadder! “

These 12 months couldn’t have been any different for the Bravolebrity.

“Scott and Tinsley seemed to be really happy together,” a circus visitor told us, noting that Tinsley looked “excellent” in a pink costume. “Scott had both put his arm around her or his hand on her leg all the time. They actually seemed to benefit from the present and were amazed at the expertise. “

We are also instructed that Mortimer loves nachos when she saw the acrobats fly across the sky.

Various superstar participants included Harris’ husband David Burtka and the couple’s twins, Peter Hermann and spouse Mariska Hargitay with their children, Jane Krakowski and their son Jill Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and actress Alysia Reiner.