Timmy Failure: Mistakes Made Movie review

The pitch: The place is Portland, Oregon, home to quirky, inspiring graffiti, cool librarians with arm tattoos and (as Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein argued) the dream of the 90s. But in the overactive imagination of Timmy Failure (Winslow Fegley), Portland is something else entirely – a cave of crime, mystery, and secret Russian agents. Timmy lives with his single mother Patty (Ophelia Lovibond) and is not interested in school or social issues. He is too busy working with the “founder and CEO” of his own detective agency, where he investigates minor crimes such as the theft of his classmates’ backpacks with the help of a 1,500-pound polar bear named Total, his only partner.

But when his friends, family, and teachers are fed up with being overly devoted to the bit, and when the ghost of middle school lingers, Timmy goes deeper into his childish world. Whether it’s tracking down “Russian” spies (probably just bearded Portland hipsters driving Borscht Food Trucks) or looking for his mother’s lost Segway (which he calls Failure-Mobile), Timmy must either grow up or grow up lean on.

Far from failure: Now that Disney + has to work overtime to ensure that subscribers keep their subscriptions between the seasons of The Mandalorian, it’s natural to tackle the indie budget adjustment market for popular children’s books. In many cases it is a charming but uncomplicated series like “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” – films that try to entertain both children and adults but are unsuccessful. With Timmy Failure, Disney + may have cracked the code. They certainly had enough confidence to premiere it at the Sundance Film Festival this year, and rightly so.

Much of it can be laid at the feet of Tom McCarthy, who offers safe, kid-friendly dishes like * check notes *. Spotlight? Sure, it’s a weird choice, but he and co-screenwriter Stephan Pastis (who wrote the books on which this film is based) create this entertaining alchemy of fun, quirky children’s dishes that aren’t too obnoxious or winking. McCarthy shows a surprising amount of style in a mid-budget affair and makes his camera as playful as the script. There are shades of Anderson’s mood (and not a little inspiration from Paul King’s work on the Paddington films) – symmetrical shots of junk that work well with comic pans to reveal Timmy in the corner of a gym and accentuate crash zooms his childish noise when he enters a room.

Normal is for normal people: The key to Timmy Failure’s paradoxical success lies in the fact that Timmy is an incredibly funny creation, a kind of kid who has taken on too many hard-nosed crime films and decided to put them into real life. He’s overwhelmed with affections, from his long red scarf to his invisible polar bear, but Fegley (brother of Oakes, who also enchants Pete’s Dragon, another Disney adventure) sells Timmy’s almost debilitating seriousness with an incredible deadpan delivery. He doesn’t say “yes”, he says “yes”. He doesn’t say “I’m sorry”, he says “mistakes have been made”. Sure, it can get old after a while and the film itself is sometimes a little too episodic for your own good. But that’s exactly the point. In all of his adventures, Timmy may have to learn to let go of his imaginative reluctance and open himself up to other people, be it his school advisor (Craig Robinson) or his mother’s new friend (Kyle Bornheimer), who “wants to change” the negative ones Perceptions ”that result from being a meter girl.

The judgment: But a meandering structure and a bit of repetition don’t matter if a children’s film is so entertaining and entertaining. Think of Timmy Failure as a food truck: the best do one or two things really well and commit to doing only those things. With McCarthy et al. Timmy Failure’s virtues are an expertly delivered dry joke that works for both kids and adults alike, and a range of adorable performances, from Fegley to the rest of the kids to adults who love to play (including Wallace Shawn as Mr. Wilson to Timmys Dennis the Menace). It’s not a Paddington 2, but if these things go on, we could make it a lot worse, especially at Disney +. With the looming specter of Stargirl drowning us in hipster molasses syrup, give me the primed, childlike magic of Timmy Failure every old day.

Where does it play Timmy Failure: Mistakes were made with a pickup truck and an imaginary polar bear on Disney + on January 7th.

