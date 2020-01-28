Advertisement

For Saheb Biwi Aur gangster director Tigmanshu Dhulia, not everything was fine on Sunday evening. A desperate Dhulia sought help for his niece on the microblogging website Twitter, who was “molested by four drunk boys” on board the Udyan Express to Bengaluru.

On January 26th, around 11:40 pm, Dhulia went to Twitter and wrote: “My niece is traveling to Banglore, berth B3 on the Udyan Express. She is molested by four drunk boys. No helpline numbers answer and she is scared. Can someone help?

As so often, Twitter verse came into action and the boy received help from the police in good time. Within 25 minutes, Tigmanshu Dhulia tweeted and said, “Thank you for responding. I’m really grateful. Helpline numbers didn’t work, but finally, like in India, Jugaad Kiya and Cops came. She is safe. Thanks again , People.”

Advertisement

He added, “I would like to thank the police and the affected department for the quick response. However, I would still say that the hotline phone numbers are of no use. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

On the work front, Milan Talkies was the last director of the national award-winning filmmaker to appear in 2019. He later directed the web show Out Of Love. The official adaptation of a multi-award-winning series, Doctor Foster, Out of Love, is an adorable portrait of a marriage poisoned by infidelity, heartache, and betrayal. It raises an important question: what would you do if you were thrown out unfaithfully? Forgive, forget or fight? The main roles are played by Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli, Harsh Chhaya, Aanjjan Srivaastav and Sanghmitra Hitaishi.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

Advertisement