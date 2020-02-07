Advertisement

Yesterday the trailer of Tiger Shroff’s next Baaghi 3 was unveiled. The actor fights against the power of Syria to save his brother (Riteish Deshmukh). Shroff says, “If you do anything to my brother, I swear I’ll remove your country from the map.”

Some Internet users found it insensitive to director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala to portray the country as Syria. One user wrote: “It is already in crisis. Millions of displaced people … live as refugees. Such insensitivity.” Another wrote: “Do you want to wipe out a country that is in crisis for cheap BO numbers?”

What do you think? Insensitive a lot?

On the other hand, the trailer of the film was hit with one Number of funny memes, Check out a few of them below!

Every family gathers # Baaghi3 pic.twitter.com/7O7ghQd8eO

– Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey)

February 6, 2020

* Bubble wrap comes with packaging *

Me: # Baaghi3 pic.twitter.com/yL9uqxcajz

– MunNaa ðÂŸ ¥ ³ (@ Munnaa09)

February 6, 2020

Tiger said in an interview about the high-octane action sequences in Baaghi 3: “Well, we are definitely on the move and I don’t want to reveal anything at the moment, but you can imagine the helicopter sequence times ten now.”

