Tiffany Haddish shares her favorite Kobe Bryant memory in front of his memorial

Tiffany Haddish will keep the humorous aspect of Kobe Bryant in mind all the time. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the “Like A Boss” star revealed what she “overlooked” in relation to the NBA champion.

While strolling on Beverly Hills ‘violet carpet at Leisure Studios’ fourth annual Oscar gala on February 9, Tiffany Haddish spoke about her favorite memory Kobe Bryant, The NBA legend died in a tragic helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 different victims, just two weeks earlier than the present. Since then, followers have mourned the loss.

“He always told me jokes when I met him,” advised Tiffany Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY “little stupid jokes. I’ll overlook that. “Although Tiffany tempered the temperament at night on Oskar, on January 26, the day of Kobe’s tragic death, she shared her deep misfortune on Instagram. Alongside a picture of Kobe, who smiled broadly and wore a tuxedo, Tiffany wrote:” This could be very painful. Relaxation in Peace King. I pray for his household. “

On February 24, a commemoration of the Festival of Life can be held for every Kobe and Gianna at Staples Heart in LA. However, in the last two weeks since his death, along with, there have been a number of public tributes to the famous person during the Academy Awards. Kobe was not only honored in the In Memoriam section, he was also recognized by Spike Lee even received earlier than the present. The outspoken director went for a walk on the purple carpet of the Oscars and wore a purple and gold swimsuit jacket with the number 24 – Kobes Los Angeles Lakers jersey number – on the front and back. Later in the present Matthew A. Cherry He dedicated his award to Kobe for the best animated short film.

As the followers of Kobe know, in 2018 he received an Oscar for the best animated short film. Kobe’s animated film, Expensive Basketball, was impressed by the letter he wrote for The Gamers’ Tribune, which published information about his retirement from basketball in 2015. Kobe wrote and directed the short film and made a joke in his acceptance speech about doing more than just participating in the ball. “I assume that as a basketball player we are supposed to shut up and dribble. I am happy that we are doing a little more than that.”