After fleeing his Ivory Coast homeland after a military coup in 1999, Tidjane Thiam swapped politics for financial services and became one of the most successful managers of his generation.

The passionate Arsenal fan became famous in the UK when he was appointed head of Prudential in 2009. He was the first black managing director of a large British company.

In almost six years, he more than doubled Prudential’s profits and tripled the share price to consolidate his place as one of the top executives in the FTSE 100 takeover of 36 from AIA, the Asian arm of the US insurer AIG USD billion (GBP 24 billion) just a few months after his tenure. In 2013, however, Thiam became the first FTSE 100 managing director, who was personally criticized by the city administration for not being “open” due to the planned takeover. Prudential was fined £ 30m.

Two years later, when it became known that Thiam was moving to Credit Suisse, the ailing bank’s share price rose almost 7%, while Prudential’s share fell 3%.

The 57-year-old Thiam was born to a middle-class family in the Ivory Coast. He was mostly educated in France, where he graduated from the top of the class at the École Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Paris, which spawns many of the country’s political and business elites.

After working for the McKinsey consulting firm in his twenties, he joined the World Bank and then returned to Ivory Coast, where he became government minister. After he was under house arrest for several weeks during a military coup and refused a job with the new regime, he left the country in early 2000.

“I had no job, no career, nothing at all … If you were in a situation where you have nothing, you are not much afraid,” he said to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in 2012.