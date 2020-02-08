Thundercat Freestyles with Kenny Beats: Watch

Advertisement

For about a year now, the great rap producer Kenny Beats Rapper has been inviting to his studio for a YouTube series called The Cave. The premise is simple: the rapper tells Kenny what kind of beat they want, he quickly throws an instrumental for them and they do freestyle in front of the camera. He had people like Vince Staples, Denzel Curry, Rico Nasty and Danny Brown on the show. And now he has Thundercat.

As you probably know, Thundercat is actually not a rapper. But although his episode of The Cave is all about drinking a lot of yerba mate and messing around in the studio – he also brings his bass guitar – he actually delivers a short freestyle without a sequence. That concludes with the line “I miss mine Cat”. Bars, man. See and hear below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ylODuqulNoc

