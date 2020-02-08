Three other cases of corona viruses were found on a cruise ship in Japan

Advertisement

TOKYO, Japan – Three other people on a cruise ship off Japan did positive tests for the new corona virus and increased the number on board to 64. The government announced this on Saturday, February 8, as the passengers were facing a two-week quarantine.

The last confirmation came a day after it was found that another 41 passengers had contracted the virus, which killed hundreds of people, most of them in China, where more than 30,000 people on the mainland were infected.

The Japanese authorities have so far tested approximately 280 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after a virus was diagnosed in a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong last month.

Test results from 6 other people were released on Saturday, with 6 of them being classified as infected.

The 3 people have already been hospitalized, the ministry said in a statement.

There were more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship when it arrived off the coast of Japan on Monday evening, February 3. On Thursday, February 6th, it docked in Yokohama to replenish a quarantine that could last until February 19.

One of the infected is in serious condition. Many on board are older and at higher risk of developing complications from the virus.

First, tests were carried out on people who showed symptoms or had come into close contact with the diagnosed former passenger.

“Very, very scary”

Japan has reported at least 25 cases of coronavirus, apart from infections on board the ship, and has evacuated hundreds of citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the pathogen appeared, including a fourth flight on Friday.

Passengers on the ship were asked to stay in their cabins to prevent new infections and were confused and frustrated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) asked Tokyo to provide adequate support to passengers and patients, including mental health care.

“There is a lot to do to support these patients, not just from a physical but also from a psychological perspective,” Michael Ryan, director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

“It’s kind of scary, very, very scary to be in this situation,” he said. “It’s a very stressful situation for these people.”

But he also called for rest and said, “Let’s be careful here so as not to overreact. This is a very close community that lives in very close neighborhood.” – Rappler.com