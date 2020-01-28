Advertisement

The Treasury of Chancellor Sajid Javid holds the Brexit coin in his hand, a pack of 50 labeled “Peace, Prosperity and Friendship with All Nations” and the date of the UK’s exit from the EU. Photo: HM Treasury / PA.

Chancellor Sajid Javid presented the new 50 pence commemorative coin on the occasion of the UK’s exit from the EU.

Email this article to a friend

Advertisement

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of his journalism and we hope that you are proud of it. If you appreciate what we do, you can help us by contributing to the cost of our journalism

Phillip Hammond originally ordered the production of the festival coins before the original day of departure, March 29.

His successor Javid made another attempt on October 31.

Due to the delays in Brexit, however, around a million coins had to be melted down and the metal set aside until a new exit date was confirmed.

The Chancellor has now unveiled coins labeled “Peace, Prosperity, and Friendship with All Nations” dated January 31st.

The Brexit coin [50 pence] with the words “Peace, Prosperity and Friendship with All Nations” and the date on which Great Britain leaves the EU. Photo: HM Treasury / PA.

He said: “Leaving the European Union is a turning point in our history and this coin marks the beginning of this new chapter.”

Around three million Brexit coins will be in circulation in the UK as of Friday, with a further seven million to be added later this year.

Javid, the mint master, has received the first coins and will hand them over to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week.

As part of the launch of the coin, the Royal Mint will open its doors for 24 hours so that people can strike their own Brexit commemorative coins.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of his journalism and we hope that you are proud of it. We believe that our voice is important – both in advocating the EU pro perspective and restoring the balance between the right extremes of much of the UK’s national press. If you appreciate what we do, you can help us by contributing to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter

]]>

Advertisement