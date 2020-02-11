Advertisement

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is currently investigating more than 1.6 million claims for personal independence payments (PIP) to identify people who should receive additional financial support following a Supreme Court ruling on mental health and mobility.

In December 2017, a High Court case ruled that changes in PIP were discriminatory for people with psychiatric problems. As a result of the ruling, the government had to investigate all 1.6 million cases of people who needed PIP support to check who might be eligible for more money. About 220,000 of the 1.6 million people who received PIP would benefit from the ruling at that time, mainly because of their mental health. Many of these people may miss out on additional funds to help them lead a fully independent life.

New figures today show that, despite reviewing thousands of other cases, only 0.5 percent of 720,000 claims resulted in higher PIP rewards, compared to government forecasts that 14 percent of the cases would benefit from the ruling. Show the data:

720,000 cases have been deleted

3,500 arrears have been made

Ayaz Manji, Senior Policy and Campaigns Officer at Mind says: “It is alarming that, although it has been more than two years since the historic ruling, the number of people benefiting from an increase in PIP is still thirty times lower than the government predicted.

“We are still told by far too many people that they are not being properly assessed for help with the costs of traveling and leaving the house. This also applies to people who have been refused help purely on the basis of which medicines they use, or depending on when they were last in the hospital for their mental health – even if these things don’t affect their ability to leave the house and make journeys.

“If this is a mistake, the government estimates that the DWP should open itself to independent investigation to fully understand what went wrong. In the meantime, thousands of people with psychological problems will rightly be concerned that their case has not been treated fairly. Especially if you have trouble making ends meet, this can have a significant and devastating effect on our mental health.

“The DWP is responsible for putting the individual at the center of every decision it makes. When someone chooses a benefit analysis, it deserves to be treated with dignity and respect and seen by someone who really understands how his condition influences his daily life. So that they can make the right decision the first time. “

