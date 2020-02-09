Advertisement

Britain has lost more than 2,000 lollipop men and women during ten years of Tory cuts, reveals shock GMB analysis.

The union has filed a Freedom of Information Act request with local authorities in Great Britain with the number of cross-school patrol officers they employed in the past financial year compared to 2009/10.

In 2009/10, 7,128 were employed by municipalities in England, Scotland and Wales, and by 2017/18 it had fallen to just 5,047 – a decrease of 2,081.

The West Midlands and the Northwest were the most affected regions, with drops of 386 and 378 respectively.

Meanwhile, Wales had 250 fewer crossing patrol officers, while Scotland lost 163.

Rehana Azam, GMB National Secretary, said: “Ten years of brutal spending cuts have left scars in our entire society – and now the time has come for our children not even to walk home safely from school.

“No parent wants to be called that their child has been involved in an accident, but that is the risk advice that takes because they are so cash.

“Sobriety is a choice, but municipalities have no choice but to save.

“Our public services need the right funding so that they can rebuild from the ruins left behind by a decade of cruel cuts.”

