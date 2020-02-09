Thousands of Hong Kong cruise ships liberated after virus testing

Advertisement

HONG KONG – Thousands of people stranded on a Hong Kong cruise ship for 5 days were allowed to disembark on Sunday, February 9 after the 1,800 crew members tested negative for the deadly new corona virus.

Health officials at the Asian financial center said the crew and a similar number of passengers were released from quarantine because it was feared that some employees might have infected and passed the deadly virus on a previous trip.

The World Dream carried 3 Chinese passengers to Vietnam between January 19 and 24, who were found to be infected with the SARS-like corona virus, which has killed more than 800 people in China since its creation in December.

The government probed the ship when it arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday, February 4, while tests were underway on the crew. However, the passengers did not need to undergo an examination because they had no contact with the three sick holidaymakers on the January trip.

The virus, which was first found in the city of Wuhan in central China last December, has infected more than 36,000 people in mainland China and at least 26 in Hong Kong.

Passengers and crew on board had expected to remain on board until Tuesday after the Hong Kong authorities announced that the tests would take at least 4 days.

Leung Yiu-hong, chief medical officer for port health, said on Sunday: “All tests have results this afternoon and are all negative.”

He added that passenger tests were considered unnecessary as they were relatively low risk. All 3,600 on board do not have to quarantine themselves after leaving.

When he left the ship, passenger Rocky Chan said the quarantine conditions were “OK”, although his time on board had caused him some problems.

“My job was somewhat impacted by the time I had to spend here,” he said, but added that a letter he received from the Ministry of Health should fix all of the problems.

Phoebe Yip Ching-man, vice president of marketing for Dream Cruises, said the company has set up dozens of buses to carry passengers into the city, while free hotel rooms have been booked for the more than 100 foreign passport holders they need ,

Hong Kong began enforcing a 14-day quarantine on Saturday for all people arriving from mainland China to curb the spread of the virus.

The city’s health minister said Sunday morning that 468 people have been instructed to stay at home, in hotel rooms, or in a government quarantine camp since the directive entered into force. – Rappler.com