Thousands of EU children have been left in the dark after the government has failed to grant a permanent status Latest Brexit news and top stories

Young pro-EU campaigners at a 'Missing EU Al' rally outside the Scottish Parliament.

Photo: Jane Barlow / PA.

According to the Home Office, more than three million EU citizens have applied to live and work in the UK after the Brexit, but thousands of children still have to process their application.

The latest internal figures from the Home Office show that more than 2.7 million applicants have so far been allowed to stay in the UK, while more than 2.7 million applications have been submitted until the end of last year.

More than 2.4 million applications were completed between 28 August 2018 and 31 December 2019, data from the Home Office showed.

But while 58% got full permanent status of establishment, 41% got the status of preset status, which only gives them temporary permission to stay in the country and has to apply again after five years.

The home office has also received 386,570 applications for the EU Settlement Scheme under the age of 18, but has only granted permanent settlement status to 199,260.

Another 116,620 children were given ‘pre-arranged’ status, which only gives them the temporary right to stay in the UK for up to 5 years, while 69,610 are still waiting for a final decision.

Liberal Democrat Spokesperson Christine Jardine said the government left children legally behind.

“The way this conservative government treats EU citizens in our country is shameful. They make thousands of children uncertain – many of whom were born and raised here.”

“Boris Johnson has guaranteed its promise to automatically protect EU citizens’ rights to stay in the UK. Thousands will inevitably become effectively undocumented and create a new Windrush-style scandal.

“Liberal Democrats fight for the rights of EU citizens in the UK and British citizens in the EU. Ministers must listen and put an end to the cruel insecurity for these families.”

Interior Minister Priti Patel, however, said she was “delighted” with the success of the scheme.

“It is the largest settlement of its kind in British history and means that EU citizens can prove their rights for decades to come.

“It is now time for EU countries to adopt a similar scheme.”

