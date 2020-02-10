Advertisement

Hundreds of thousands of Chinese who live abroad but have returned home for the New Year holidays are now stuck on the growing list of nations that have been in China to curb the spread of the deadly new corona virus. Among the nearly 11 million Chinese migrants around the world, they are trying to find ways to get back to their jobs and schools, and are taking extreme measures to keep up with work and study.

“I’m working like a slave and haven’t slept in 24 hours,” said Louis Yang, a New York dealer at a US fund that is currently stranded in eastern Zhejiang province after the US announced it on January 1 had. 31 that it would ban travelers from China.

“Basically, I work in both the Chinese and US time zones, so I start in China at noon until 1am or 2am, and sometimes until the wee hours of the morning.”

The travel bans imposed by the nations of New Zealand to Italy with little warning have confused and disrupted many Chinese expats returning to the family on annual holidays. Return flights were canceled as airlines stopped flying to and from China, visa applications were pending and many who lived in other countries felt indefinitely disconnected from their loved ones and homes.

The virus, which has killed more than 800 people in China, has also triggered extreme measures in the country. More than 50 million people have been quarantined in Hubei, the central Chinese province from which the pathogen originated. Some other cities and regions have also started to restrict the movement. The Chinese government has pushed back countries that have issued travel bans and accused them of “spreading panic” as the nation struggles to control the outbreak that has spread to more than 20 nations.

A senior Silicon Valley tech manager, Wu, said he was considering flying to a third country to circumvent the verdict that foreigners who have been in China for 14 days are not allowed to enter the United States.

This idea is becoming increasingly popular in chat groups on Chinese social media platforms, where the stranded people gather to share stories and tips. Popular destinations in third countries are Thailand and Dubai, according to Bloomberg News.

The loss of Chinese workers and students is disrupting Singapore’s construction sites from Wall Street banks. Around 30,000 foreign workers from China left Singapore during the New Year break and have not returned. With China’s growing importance on the world stage, the spread of its diaspora has increased, particularly in industries such as science and education.

“The virus is a major blow to the Chinese economy and the negative effects are felt worldwide,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. This will result in significant adjustments and economic costs over two months. “

Wendy Wu, Ph.D. Yale University’s candidate is currently waiting in Bangkok for two weeks before trying to return to the United States. “I just hope I’ll be back by the end of the month, or I’m not sure I can still graduate time.”

Wu is one of the 1.53 million Chinese students studying or doing research abroad. This is based on data from the Ministry of Education from 2018. Students like them are an important source of income for universities in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, which could be threatened as the virus outbreak forces the cancellation of exams they need to apply for admission.

Rahul Choudaha, executive vice president of global engagement and research at Studyportals, said Chinese students in the U.S. had a $ 22 billion impact on the economy last year. Despite the two-year trade war, China remains the largest source of international students in the United States, and applications to the UK have also increased.

Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg warned last week that the virus will have a “significant” impact on the country’s economy, in part because Chinese students have doubled since the SARS epidemic 17 years ago.

For those who have already started school abroad, the situation threatens to endanger their studies.

“My research requires practical experimentation and is basically stalling right now,” said Tom Liu, a 27-year-old graduate student from Stanford University who is now stuck in his hometown in Hubei Province. I feel like a small country is traveling restricted to protect its people, but for a nation as powerful as the United States, I don’t really understand why they’re in such a hurry to limit travel. “

The United States announced on Saturday that it would temporarily suspend regular visa services in mainland China from Monday as the outbreak will result in “limited staffing”.

Like others who are stuck at home, Liu from China worked remotely. Aside from the time difference and restrictions on working with a laptop, China’s internet restrictions also make this task more difficult.

Common websites such as Google and a number of foreign news providers are only accessible in China via virtual private networks, which users can use to bypass Internet controls. These can be unreliable and occasionally blocked by the authorities.

Simon Wang, a 30-year-old senior financial analyst at a San Francisco-based bank stuck in China, said he wakes up at four or five in the morning to meet his colleagues in California and take advantage of the better VPN connection use when fewer people are online.

“The situation could worsen as companies find it increasingly difficult to deliver their production in the medium to long term due to the lack of Chinese workers,” said Tommy Xie, economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore’s return quickly, the economic Impact on these companies and countries could take longer and be deeper. “

Further travel bans could be introduced, which would worsen the situation for Chinese nationals and travelers to the country. India, which has only confirmed three cases of the virus, said that existing visas are no longer valid for foreign nationals arriving from China. In Saudi Arabia, where there are still no infections, non-nationals traveling to China are prohibited from returning to the country.

For Rachel Lu, a 22-year-old Beijing woman who wanted to return to Australia this week for her final semester at the University of Sydney, life is on hold.

“I’ve lived in Sydney for six years and I can’t go back now,” said Lu. “My fiance, my dog ​​and my cat are still there. That ruined all my future plans.”

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.