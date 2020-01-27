Those who flew with Ara Zobayan, who is said to be the pilot of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, remember him as a skilled pilot with a passion for flight.

Advertisement

A guided helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon sparked a passion for flying to Ara Zobayan which turned into a long career in ferry and training.

He “immediately knew he wanted to be a pilot,” said Peter and Claudia Lowry, owners of Group 3 Aviation, in a Facebook article on Monday January 27. “Ara worked hard in other companies to save enough money to pay for the training. Flying was the passion of her life.”

Pilot Ara Zobayan died in a helicopter accident with Kobe Byrant and seven other people in Calabasas on Sunday January 26, 2020. Above with pilot Margaret Bray. (Photo by Laura Herzog)

This undated photo provided by Group 3 Aviation shows helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan, who was in command of the helicopter that crashed in southern California on Sunday, January 26, 2020, killing the nine on board, including former Lakers star Kobe Bryant. The location is not provided. (Groupe 3 Aviation via AP)

Zobayan, 50, of Huntington Beach, identified in numerous reports on the helicopter pilot who crashed in Calabasas on Sunday January 26, in which nine people, including Zobayan and the great Laker Kobe Bryant, died.

Zobayan went to Group 3 Aviation in 1998 for flight lessons, the Facebook post said, adding that the couple was not ready to speak more in interviews on Zobayan.

In 2001, he became a private pilot; in 2007, he obtained his commercial pilot license; and in 2008 he obtained ground instructor certification, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Ian Gregor. Previous Facebook posts by Group 3 Aviation show that Zobayan has taught many interns to become pilots.

Adam Alexander, another pilot and frequent passenger at Zobayan, said that even though they hadn’t flown together for a while, the two stayed in touch. Zobayan had just texted Alexander last month when Zobayan was going to fly nearby. “If you’re at home, stay outside and say hi to me,” recalls Alexander. Alexander recalled Zobayan as “a very safe, very competent and very talented pilot”.

Cheryl Smith of Santa Clarita said in a Facebook message that Zobayan had helped her husband Brian complete the training required to be a pilot for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Ara was not only a mentor to Brian, he was his good friend,” said Smith. “They met for ground training, flight training, but also for breakfast and lunch often as well.

When her husband died in an accident in 2014, she said that Zobayan was at the memorial.

While working as an instructor, Zobayan also became a pilot with Island Express Helicopters, which operates flights between Catalina Island and the mainland.

Margaret Bray remembers Zobayan for the great smile he has always had on her as a stable passenger over the past decade.

“It has always been the most authentic and the most pleasant. It always made you feel important, ”said Bray, who owns a restaurant in Avalon on Catalina Island. “He has always given you his full attention.”

Bray said Zobayan has been driving Bryant for a few years; he sometimes talked about his air time with the basketball star, she says. When Bryant went to hand over ceremonies, he would invite Zobayan to the scene, she said.

Bray said that Zobayan was “very forgiving”. She remembered that Zobayan had told her how he, although somewhat pleasantly, had once berated Bryant for showing up for his ride late.

“He is not taking any risks,” she said.

Sharing an Armenian descent, Bray and Zobayan are linked by their love of food, said Bray. Zobayan would also talk about the time he spent in the boat he bought a year ago and his trips with his girlfriend, she said.

“He always talked about his girlfriend – what they did, where they went,” said Bray. “She was still in conversation.”

Bray said that when she learned that Bryant was in the crash on Sunday, she knew it meant that Zobayan was also involved.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” she said. “I just got numb.”

