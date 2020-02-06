Those who are close to the case remember Detective Micah Flick 2 years later

Advertisement

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado – On February 5, 2020, Micah Flick, the detective from El Paso County, was killed.

On February 5, 2018, detectives followed a suspected carjacking member and well-known gang member Manuel Zetina to the Murray Hill Apartments near Galley Road and Murray Boulevard.

19-year-old Zetina was killed by police officers after firing his gun on Detective Flick. The officers were allowed to kill Zetina.

“Never a quitter,” said Deputy Scott Stone Micah Flick. Stone was shot that day and told that he would never leave.

He still works for the sheriff’s office in El Paso County and remembers Micah Flick on that anniversary.

“We miss Micah every day. But today it was particularly difficult to think about the day and memories of two years ago, ”said Chenoa Flick, Micah’s mother.

About 9-10 months after the shootout, Deputy Stone went back to work, but said that he was still in pain and was getting used to what he called his new normal.

“I only have partial function on my left leg, I have partial function on my hip and lower back,” said Deputy Scott Stone.

Stone said most of the pain was physical, but sometimes mental.

“I dealt with psychological problems myself as a result of the incident. I didn’t see it as a weakness, but as a strength, ”said Deputy Stone.

Deputy Stone said Micah was his hero and lived every day for him and his family.

“I ask (Micah’s family) almost every time I see them,” Do you think I made Micah proud? Do you think I met my expectations? “I’m a little constipated, but I now consider her a family,” said Deputy Stone.

Today he spends his days in the office, analyzing polygraphs and training new employees.

“I actually tell the recruits what it was like on the day of the shooting, what I went through, what I experienced. What it is like to be in this moment of crisis where you may lose your life but still have to fight because there are other people who are in danger, ”Stone said. “He would be a hero.”

“You’re talking about getting these kinds of wounds, and it does, but it’s very, very good for us because it keeps Micah’s memory alive, and that’s all we have at the time.” said Tim Fick, Micah’s father.

Thomas Villanueva was an innocent onlooker who passed the scene and was hit by a bullet from Zetina.

Now he has no feeling or use of his body from his nipple down.

FOX21 has also contacted Thomas Villanueva and wrote to FOX21 in a Facebook message:

“I can only say that I do my best every day. (I) has been out of the hospital every month since I finished rehabilitation, and he also wrote, “I did what I can at home for therapy.” I have a family that supports me and helped me every step of the way. “

FOX21 turned to Villanueva lawyer Joe Ramos, who said his lawsuit against the law enforcement agencies involved had stalled.

