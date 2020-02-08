Thornberry and Long-Bailey clash with Labor leaders

Advertisement

Candidates for labor leadership Emily Thornberry and Rebecca Long-Bailey did verbal lashes at each other during a celebration event.

After the foreign secretary of the shadow Mrs. Thornberry made a pointed excavation at Mrs. Long-Bailey, the secretary of the shadow cases replied: “Meow.”

Mrs. Thornberry took an apparent blow to Mrs. Long-Bailey’s claim that she had to work once a night because she had to deal with a Commons commission in the short term and got pizza to help her through the preparations.

The foreign shadow secretary compared this with her experience in the shadow cabinet after a massive walk-out by members against Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership agenda.

Frankly, it was pretty tough

Mrs. Thornberry told the hustings in Nottingham: “Frankly, it was pretty tough. At a certain point I was at the same time Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense.

“And at a different time I was both a foreign secretary and a Brexit secretary.

“And I know some people had to eat pizza too late, but I tell you that I did all these different tasks at the same time and supported the leader in the way he should be supported.”

Mrs. Long-Bailey responded to the jibe and said: “Oh, meow. We really love each other.

“I worked very, very hard, I will know everyone. We had to eat pizza.”

Four years of division

In response to the question that led to the collision, namely whether it was acceptable for a Labor Member to attack a Labor Council, Ms. Long-Bailey said: “But when it comes to attacking colleagues, we need to do not attack any circumstance.

“We have had four years of sharing in this party.

“It is not acceptable to attack Labor Councils if you are a Labor Member.

“It is not acceptable for Labor MPs to attack each other.”

Mrs Thornberry reiterated her insistence that Labor could not just be a ‘cuddly, hopeless’ protest movement.

She said: “Some people may want to be a protest movement, but to be honest, the days when we are cuddly, hopeless lefts should be over.

“We can be cuddly, we can be lefty, but we have to be in power.”

Islington North

Early leader in charge Sir Keir Starmer withdrew from the bustle because his mother-in-law remains in a critical condition after an accident last month.

Ms. Long-Bailey, called the “Corbyn Continuity” candidate, suffered a setback when Labor’s own Islington North constituency Labor Party (CLP) decided to support Sir Keir for leadership on Saturday.

The new Labor leader will be announced on April 4.

