Thor crashes Hammer-First in EMPYRE after hurting his mother GAEA (Yeah, the GAEA)

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Empyre: Thor # 1 starts this May and ties the god of thunder to Marvel’s next big event with a series in three editions (via ComicBook).

Written by Ram V with art by Pasqual Ferry, Empyre: Thor binds Thor’s mother, Gaea, the earth goddess, to Empyre, while Thor works to save her from the influence of the united Kree and Skrull realms.

“I took the opportunity to write Thor’s connection to the Internet Empyre event, ”said Ram V,“ he’s one of those characters who is the perfect mix of all the things I like. I can blur science fiction and fantasy genres. I can play with world mythologies and will lead Thor to unexpected places that face exciting new threats – all with the great art by Pasqual Ferry, whose work has been iconic!

“I think fans will see a thunderstorm and lightning like they have never seen before and I’m thrilled that this is related to the big summer event at Marvel. It’s great to work in this sandpit and Thor’s story to weave with those from the. ” other brilliant creators involved! “

Here is the full call along with the cover of Ferry. Empyre: Thor # 1 is due in May. Check out Newsarama later this month for Marvel’s full applications for May 2020.

EMPYRE: THOR # 1 (OF 3)

Written by RAM V.

Art and cover by PASQUAL FERRY

FORMING THE COSMOS!

The earth is under attack – and for Thor the fight is personal! Gaea, goddess of nature and Thor’s birth mother, got sick … and that has something to do with why Kree and Skrull are here! The journey to save them – and all of Midgard – will take the Asgarden pantheon in a whole new direction! The critically acclaimed writer Ram V. (These Savage Shores, Justice League Dark) and favorite artist Pasqual Ferry bring Thor to the end of the world!