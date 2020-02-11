Thomas Chatterton Williams 'Self-Portrait in Black and White: Unlearning the Race' book

Advertisement

Opponents of a rally led by white nationalists hold a flag of Black Lives Matter in downtown Washington, DC on August 12, 2018. (Leah Millis / Reuters)

In his beautifully written new book, Thomas Chatterton Williams contests the idea that his blackness should be central to his identity.

Imagine a chart of American race employment over time. The downward trend has been unmistakable in the past 50 years. After the civil rights era, anger, frustration and dismay decreased in the 1970s. It continued to decrease in the eighties, nineties and eighties. What happened after Barack Obama’s election, which was presented as the final victory of post-racial thought? The focus on the race is steadily increasing. Everything is raced today. Running is inevitable. There is no socio-political issue that can be discussed without a prominent voice insisting: “Actually, it’s about race.”

And it is exhausting. It’s hard to see us bend down the racial fear curve again. On the other hand, it is a mistake to think that current trends have to continue indefinitely. Attitudes develop, adapt, grow. What if we gave up our fascination with the breed?

The author Thomas Chatterton Williams grew up in New Jersey as the son of a white mother and a black father. When he was a child and one day went to the supermarket with his brother, a woman said to his mother, “It must be so difficult to adopt these children from the ghetto.” What if the whites learned to ” Ghetto “? talk and worked to map out how black people are considered inferior? What if they have not made the opposite mistake and also do not overlook the blackness? (A mother of three biracial children tells me that when mothers come to the playground and say, “Your children are beautiful.”) What happens when blacks decide to discard minor insults instead of exaggerating their importance? What if Ta-Nehisi Coates admits that a single instance of a white woman pushing his son near an escalator is not a rational basis for a hatred-filled worldview?

It’s only been a few years since we separated our racial obsession as a country. It may never go away completely, but it was a manageable vice that was shrinking visibly. In his thoughtful, moving and beautifully implemented treatise Self-Portrait in black and white: Unlearning Race, Williams advocates moving the breed into the background where it belongs.

Williams frankly admits that he is in an unusual situation for a black man: he married a white French girl, Valentine, and the two have a daughter who is fair-skinned, blonde, and blue-eyed. Williams is not ashamed to be black, but why must blackness be central to his identity, let alone that of his daughter? Are we not individuals, but members of a race? “I reject the legitimacy of the entire racial construct, in which blackness acts as a landmark,” he writes. “It is a mistake for each of us to repeat something that has been shown to be harmful as well as fictional.” If this is naive, “a certain amount of naivety is most urgently needed to solve the tragedy of racism, the absence of human races. We already know where a confident overdevelopment inevitably leads us.”

The idea of ​​different races is relatively new, says Williams from the time of the Enlightenment in Europe, and the idea that a “drop” of African blood south of the Sahara makes you a black person can be directly attributed to southern slave owners and Nazi Return purity tests. A National Socialist view of racial “essentialism” still exists today, only that we endow the term with euphemisms such as “culture”, “descent” or “ethnicity”, as if your skin color binds, restricts or defines you. Why should you sign up for it? Williams notes that he is aware that “most so-called“ black ”people don’t feel free to simply turn off or ignore their assigned race names. , , , But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t. “White people should take white in the same way. Whether you identify yourself as white from “malevolent bigotry or well-meaning anti-racism” is of secondary importance, “Williams writes.” Essentialism … is always a bypass of life; the beautiful truth, in all its complexity, is that we all contain a multitude. Purity is always a lie. “

Williams was not raised to be racially blind. As a child, he said to his father that he had no interest in boxing, and the old man replied angrily, “I’ll be damned if they make you white.” At school, he made a point of showing off his blackness. he remembers, partly to convince himself. He and other black students would fondly call themselves “nigga”, he recalls. He dated a decidedly cool black girl with the strong feeling of climbing the status ladder. She moved from her cozy home to the projects where the man who impregnated her supported her by selling crack. Williams went to Georgetown. What we call “blackness” is largely a result of class hits when the author promoted Barack Obama in 2008 in a black neighborhood of felons and drug addicts in Baltimore. Was it his people in any sense? Later, Williams worked more door-to-door for Obama in Fishtown, Philadelphia’s notorious white working-class neighborhood in Philadelphia, and the grumpy, menacing people he met there barely met an implied standard of privilege or simply. An Italian worker whom he knew in his youth once said with obvious envy that Williams’ black father was “whiter” than his own, which meant more education, not even more financial security. Another childhood friend, black, came to visit and said: “Man, you rich man”. As far as his young host could judge, the assessment was based entirely on the perception that Thomas’ mother was happy.

Race is largely a lazy replacement for other attributes, some of which are barely related to skin tone. In Paris, where light-skinned Williams is often mistaken for an Arab and once bribed by an Arab to speak Arabic, he realizes that black Americans are mostly welcomed as Americans and are very popular for it, although the privilege does not expand Blacks from other countries. When William’s father, who had once insisted that lack of interest in boxing was a kind of racial treachery, finally met the woman who would give birth to his white-looking grandchildren, there was no hostility. He “didn’t want to start fetishizing skin categories now,” Williams writes. “I think what he saw between Valentine and me was a kind of freedom – a sovereign freedom to improvise and create the self.” the restrictions imposed by labels. A former avatar of post-racism famously put it: “There is no black America and no white America and no Latin America and no Asian America – there is the United States of America.”