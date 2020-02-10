This week about the consequence of Sound Radio (2/14)

Advertisement

Simon & Garfunkel, Huey Lewis (photo by Philip Cosores) and Stephen Lang in VFW (Fangoria)

We love our audience at Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn and are delivering some sweet Valentine’s treats this week. We have new episodes of Inspired By, This Must Be the Gig and relevant content, as well as the return of Late Shift, The Horror Virgin and a brand new season of The Opus.

First of all, we bring you into a romantic mood with a new episode of Inspired by on Tuesday, February 11 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, Our playlist inspired by Valentine’s Day guides you through all phases of romance: the puppy love of Carly Rae Jepsen and the Beatles, then the devoted intimacy of Beyoncé and John Legend and finally the lonely heartache of Robyn and The 1975.

On Wednesday February 12thWe will make your heart beat faster with a new day of horror. Relevant content will start the thing 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT with an interview with director Joe Begos and star Stephen Lang from the new “barroom classic” VFW. “As an action-packed, bloody siege, VFW is the second feature of the USA Up All Night that you’ve always hoped Rhonda Shear would hit on Friday or Gilbert Gottfried on Saturday,” said CoS employee Mike Vanderbilt in his review of the film.

Then um 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.The horror virgin is back on a journey through the scary movie encyclopedia that co-host Todd has never seen before. This week Jenn and Mikey introduce him to the Cenobites in the 1987 supernatural classic Hellraiser.

Don’t worry about getting too scared. We will remind you of the power of love when Huey Lewis stops by That must be the gig, As usual, moderator Lior Phillips will talk to the Newsman about his favorite live experiences and Huey Lewis & The News’ first new album in 19 years, Weather. The episode is broadcast Thursday, February 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

On Valentine’s Day itself, you can revisit our V-Day Inspired By playlist and fall in love with one of the most famous folk rock albums, Simon & Garfunkels’ last album, Bridge Over Troubled Water. That is the focus of the new season of The opus, with the host Andy “Astronautalis” Bothwell again talking to a variety of music experts and artists about the lasting effect of the legendary full-length. Episode 1 debuts on Friday February 14th at 8.00 a.m.ET / 5.00 a.m.PT.

Finally, we’ll give you a playlist to spin while you snuggle up with your boo late into the night late layer on Saturday, February 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT (this is Friday night to clarify that). This week’s episode paints a shiny strip of breakbeat house that jumps back and forth between the frenzied snare cracks of Don Alias ​​and the driving tom patterns of Ninos Du Brasil. It concludes with a lavish collection of the best pop orchestra collaborations from the past 50 years.

As usual, on TuneIn you can also watch reruns of all our shows and podcasts during the week and listen to selected episodes if necessary. Listen to CoS Radio at any time on TuneIn or through the TuneIn app, available from the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio icon to the right of the header at the top of each page or using the embedded player at the top. Below is a full schedule for the week of February 3-9. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, February 10th:

This must be the gig – Lower Dens – 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

Inspired by The Oscars Rebroadcast – 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m.PT

That must be the gig – The Avett Brothers Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

This must be the Gig Paul Banks rebroadcast – 12:00 PT (Tue) / 9:00 PM. PT

Tuesday, February 11:

That must be the gig – Alicia Keys Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by Valentine’s Day – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This must be the gig – Oneohtrix Point will never be broadcast again – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

This must be the gig – Lee Renaldo Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, February 12:

This must be the gig – Liam Gallagher Rebroadcast – 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m.PT

Relevant content – Interview with Joe Begos and Stephen Lang from VFW – 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Jungfrau – Hellraiser – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This must be the gig – Lower Dens Rebroadcast – 12:00 PT (Thu) / 9:00 PM. PT

Thursday, February 13:

Gathering – Iron and Wine and Calexico – Episode 1 – Repeat – 8:00 AM ET / 5:00 PM PT

That must be the gig – Huey Lewis – 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by the Valentine’s Day Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This must be the gig – Steven Van Zandt Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. PT (Thu) / 21:00 p.m. PT

Friday, February 14:

The Opus Bridge over murky waters: Episode 1 – 8:00 am ET / 5:00 am PT

Relevant content – Interview with Joe Begos and Stephen Lang Rebroadcast from VFW – 3:00 p.m. ET /

12:00. PT

The Horror Jungfrau – Hellraiser Rebroadcast – 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Inspired by Valentine’s Day Rebroadcast – 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

This has to be the gig – Bat for Lashes Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET (Sun) / 21:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 15th:

Late shift 4 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Gathering – Iron and Wine and Calexico – Episode 1 – Repeat – 8:00 AM ET / 5:00 PM PT

That has to be the gig – Huey Lewis Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by Valentine’s Day Rebroadcast – 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

This must be the gig – Pete Yorn replay – 12:00 PM ET (Sun) / 9:00 PM PT

Sunday, February 16:

Late shift 4 – repetition – 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 PM PT

This must be the gig – Frances Quinlan Rebroadcast – 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT

Relevant content – Interview with Joe Begos and Stephen Lang Rebroadcast from VFW – 3:00 p.m. ET /

12:00. PT

The Horror Jungfrau – Hellraiser Rebroadcast – 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Inspired by Valentine’s Day Rebroadcast – 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

This must be the gig – Djo (Joe Keery) – Retransmission – 12:00 PM (CET) / 9:00 PM PT