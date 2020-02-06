Advertisement

After watching Kaun Banega Crorepati in his neighbors’ homes for years, a 22-year-old Indore man finally met his idol Amitabh Bachchan on Monday. The youngster, Ayush Kundal, who suffers from cerebral palsy, was supposed to meet the experienced actor on Sunday, but Bachchan was then unable to meet him for health reasons. Disappointed, Kundal and his mother were about to get on a train to return home when the actor called them back.

Kundal, who is otherwise capable, paints with his toes on his left leg. He cannot speak, but is a big fan of the actor and had taken some pictures of him that he had brought with him. Kundal’s mother Saroj is a housewife and his father Piyush is a worker. They live in the village of Badwa in Indore. Since the family does not have a television at home, Kundal has seen films by KBC and Bachchan in their neighbors’ homes.

“A big fan of Mr. Bachchan”

Saroj said: “Ayush was born with cerebral palsy and 90 percent of his body is affected. Only the toes of his leg move and he paints with them. He is a really big fan of Amitabh Bachchan and via Facebook we contacted Jumani, who is Suresh Is part of an actor’s fan group. We wanted her to get to know Bachchan. “

Advertisement

Kundal paints with the toes of his left foot

The fan group helped Kundal make his dream come true. “We are not wealthy. So the fan group helped us with tickets to Mumbai. On Sunday morning we reached Mumbai by train and the team promised they would help us meet Amitabh Bachchan. But on Sunday at 6pm at Jalsa Employee announced that Mr. Bachchan is in poor health and cannot meet fans. I was very upset and we decided to go back to Indore. But when we wanted to get on the train at 8.30pm, the team arrived and asked therefore we should not go home since Mr. Bachchan wanted to meet us and he also apologized for canceling the earlier meeting, “said Saroj.

“They bought the paintings”

“On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan had a meeting in Goa. We thought again that we would miss the opportunity to meet him. But on time at 6:00 pm he met us in his Janak bungalow in Juhu. The team bought all the pictures of Ayush and gave them as gifts they Bachchan. They also gave us R50,000 for them, “added a beaming Saroj. The actor was happy to meet Kundal and later to send a message to the fan group.

“My special friend, Ayush, really special … has so many language and movement restrictions, but his heart and feet move in the directions that most understand.

He paints with his feet. He paints all the KBC pictures that he likes. I’m so sorry I missed him on Sunday, but after a request from the fan team and Jumani, I was able to get him back. The next evening I had the honor of a private meeting. Bless yourself Ayush and may the Almighty keep you in his blessing. My gratitude and love, “wrote Bachchan.

Rs 50k

The amount for which the fan group bought Kundal’s painting

Get the latest news on crime, national, international and Hatke here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates