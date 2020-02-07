Advertisement

Phillip Schofield, co-host of This Morning, came out as a gay Friday on an emotional show.

Schofield is a well-known British television presenter and has been married to his wife Stephanie Lowe for almost 27 years. They have two grown daughters.

Schofield came out in an interview with Holly Willoughby, his co-host on This Morning and Dancing on Ice.

Advertisement

Schofield also published a statement on his Instagram story:

“You never know what’s going on in a person’s seemingly perfect life, what problems they’re struggling with or how they’re doing – so you don’t know what has been bothering me in recent years. With the strength and support of mine I have resigned myself to my wife and my daughters that I am gay.

“This has led to many heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for almost 27 years and we have two beautiful adult daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family held me so tight – they tried to cheer me up, suffocate me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Still, I can’t sleep and there were some very dark moments.

“My inner conflict is in contrast to an outside world that has changed so much for the better. Being gay is rightly a reason to celebrate and be proud today. Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but that only comes from the injuries I inflict on my family.

“Steph was incredible – I love her so much. She is the nicest soul I’ve ever met. My girls have been amazing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both my and Steph’s entire family overwhelmed me with their love, immediate acceptance and support.

“Of course they’re worried about Steph, but I know they’ll take us both. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who was so kind and wise – and hugged me when I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn’t hope to work with more wonderful, supportive teams.

“This morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who were brave and open to face their truth. Now it’s my turn to share mine.” It will probably all be a surprise, and I understand, but only if I am honest can I hope to find peace in my head and find a way forward.

“Please be kind, especially to my family.”