This man says he has billions of our photos in stock

When Hoan Ton-That feels the pressure, he doesn’t show it.

In the past month, concerns about facial recognition technology and police surveillance have increased. This is thanks to the startup of Ton-That, Clearview AI.

For the first time, a front page survey was conducted in the New York Times. It turned out that Clearview worked with law enforcement agencies to match photos of unknown faces with online pictures of people. Next came warning letters from technology giants Twitter, Google and Facebook. Lawmakers investigated and New Jersey issued a nationwide law enforcement ban with Clearview while the software was under investigation.

But during an interview at New York City’s CNN studios last week, Ton-That didn’t seem particularly impressed, saying the past few weeks were “interesting.”

He demonstrated the technology and described himself as “honored” to begin a broader conversation about face recognition and privacy. He was striving to build a “large American company” with “best intentions” and would not sell his product to Iran, Russia or China, he said. He claimed that technology saved children and solved crimes. And he said he welcomed government regulation.

So far, however, Ton-That and Clearview have raised more concerns than recognition.

A face in the crowd

Clearview AI is controversial for many reasons, but perhaps the most important is its extensive database. The company claims to have scraped more than 3 billion photos from the Internet, including from popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. In addition, Clearview keeps these photos in its database even after users delete them from the platforms or privatize their accounts.

Clearview sells access to its database to law enforcement agencies so that these agencies can match unknown faces with other images.

CNN Business saw firsthand how the technology works in a demonstration last week.

First, Ton-That shot a photo of my face through the database and in a matter of seconds retrieved several different pictures of me from the Internet.

The strangest thing he found was a photo that I probably hadn’t seen in over a decade, a picture that appeared in a local Irish newspaper when I was 15 and in high school. Needless to say, I look a lot different now than I did then; In fact, my producer, who has to spend a lot more time looking at me through a camera, didn’t even recognize me. But the system did it.

Clearview has held demonstrations similar to law enforcement, and some have been convinced to hand over the tax money for the tool. For example, the Chicago Police Department is paying nearly $ 50,000 for a two-year-old Clearview pilot, a police spokesman told CNN Business.

But obviously I was not an accidental person who had withdrawn from a crowd. He knew he would come to CNN to meet me and he knew I would ask him to guide my face through his system. He even admitted that he had searched my pictures before we met. (And it’s worth noting that the page I’m on has a label with my name on it, although the photo is old and almost unrecognizable.)

So we surprised him and asked him to look for my producer.

At least that ton-that seemed to be a little nervous. “Can we cut this off if it doesn’t work?” He joked. We said no.

But it worked. When we went through the pictures found, my producer noticed that Clearview had found pictures from her Instagram account, even though her account was private and only accessible to her followers.

Ton-That explained that Clearview had probably downloaded the photos from her account before going private last year.

Ton-That’s representative had my producer’s name before the interview, but Ton-That said he didn’t drive her face before the live demonstration.

Both Clearview tests for my manufacturer and for me did not produce any false positive results.

Scary but effective?

The parts of the Ton-That demonstration that frightened my producer and me – his access to photos that are no longer publicly available online and his ability to find a photo of me as a minor – are probably among the things that are his Law enforcement agencies consider appealing.

He said that more than 600 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada are using the tool, a number of CNN Business has not independently verified this. When asked, he would not specify how many customers are paying compared to those who use free trials. He also said that a number of banks are using Clearview fraud investigation software, but declined to name one of the banks. CNN Business has turned to the 20 largest American banking chains. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, the U.S. Bank, Ally Bank and SunTrust have refused to use the software. The others declined to comment or did not respond to CNN Business’s comment request.

At least some Clearview customers, like the Chicago Police Department, seem to have the impression that the company only has access to public images that can be found online by anyone. With my producer, however, Clearview also has access to some information that is no longer public. A spokesman for the Chicago Police Department told CNN Business that the information that Clearview obtained was publicly available at one time.

Ton-That claims that Clearview is 99% accurate and does not return higher errors when looking for colored people. This problem is well documented among other facial recognition tools. CNN Business has not yet fully analyzed the Clearview software.

Some law enforcement agencies report cases where they believe the tool was effective.

In New Jersey, Clearview was used as part of an investigation into a child’s robber’s ring. Police there used Clearview in a stab to identify a man before he showed up to meet with a minor, Gurbir Grewal, the New Jersey attorney general, told CNN Business. In this case, Clearview helped the police investigate the man’s background before he failed, and help them determine if he was likely to be armed, Grewal said.

Despite its apparent benefits, the Attorney General – who had only learned of the Clearview company and its use in New Jersey after the New York Times report – ordered the technology to be suspended until a review is completed.

“I was deeply concerned,” he told CNN Business. “I was concerned about how Clearview gathered its image database that it uses with its technology. I was concerned about the privacy and cyber security measures he is taking. “

Close the barn door

According to Ton-That, Clearview has downloaded billions of images from major social media platforms and all kinds of websites over the Internet – apparently also from my local newspaper.

Downloading and saving images in this way violates most of the guidelines of major social media platforms.

Practice has prompted Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to send Clearview cancellation letters.

Despite Facebook’s concerns about the company, Peter Thiel, who sits on Facebook’s board, was an early investor in Clearview. Facebook, Thiel and Ton-That did not want to comment on whether Thiel knew how Clearview downloaded Facebook data and whether this violated Facebook rules.

“In 2017, Peter donated $ 200,000 to a talented young founder, which was converted to Clearview AI two years later. That was Peter’s only contribution; He is not involved in the company, ”Jeremiah Hall, a spokesman for Thiel, told CNN Business.

The cease and desist declarations don’t seem to bother Ton-That, and perhaps for good reason.

Technology companies essentially have no control over what happens to data, in this case, images after they are downloaded from their platforms.

It’s also basically impossible to make sure that someone actually does a letter of injunction when it comes to data. Once images are downloaded from Clearview, they can be copied over and over again and stored on multiple computers and servers in various locations around the world, even before they are shared with third parties or made available. Clearview customers can access the images.

In 2015, Facebook asked Cambridge Analytica to delete the Facebook data collected. When it turned out in 2018 that not all of the data might be deleted, it became one of the biggest scandals that Facebook has faced in its history.

Defending his technology and collection methods could take him to court and involve him in pioneering decisions that set the precedent for the United States’ battle with artificial intelligence in the 21st century.

When asked if he is willing to step behind the computer screen to face the days in court, he says, “Sure. Yes. I don’t think there will be so many. “

Alert me

